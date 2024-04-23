The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornado Alley to roar back to life this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 24, 2024, and National Stop Food Waste Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Widespread severe storm threat starts Wednesday

Severe storms erupted in a small part of Texas on Tuesday, but that was just the beginning of a multiday severe weather event that is expected to play out for the rest of the week. West Texas and Oklahoma are both in the risk zone Wednesday. That area expands and the risk increases Thursday to include five states that are part of Tornado Alley. The threat will continue to evolve through the weekend.

The severe weather outlook this week.

(FOX Weather)



Wet weather moves across Northeast on Wednesday

A quick-moving system is bringing the chance of rain and even snow to parts of the Northeast on Wednesday. The snow will be confined to areas nearest the Canadian border, but rain will stretch from Maine to Pennsylvania.

The rainfall forecast through Wednesday for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Couple gets a whirlwind wedding

A couple’s wedding turned into a disaster when a tornado ripped the roof off their venue in Missouri.

Celebrate National Parks Week

All this week, FOX Weather’s Robert Ray is taking you to some of the country's most beautiful locations to celebrate National Parks Week.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.