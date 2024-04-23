Firefighter among 3 injured by Arizona wildfire that has destroyed structures

WHETSTONE, Ariz. – Firefighters in Arizona said they are working to contain a 28-acre fire in the southeast portion of the state that destroyed several structures and sent at least two people to the hospital.

Arizona’s Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Bowers Fire began on Monday evening and is burning primarily in Babocomari River bed.

Evacuations wewe issued for nearby residences, and according to local firefighters, several structures have either been damaged or destroyed by flames.

The Whetstone Fire Department reported one person was transported to a local medical center for smoke inhalation, and a second resident was transported to a hospital with burn injuries.

Additionally, local authorities said a third person, who was identified as a firefighter, sustained minor injuries.

So far, authorities have not stated what they believe to have triggered the blaze but said a wet winter has caused significant growth of vegetation.

The burning of cottonwoods was said to be of concern to firefighters due to their flammability and extreme smoke.

The peak for wildfire activity used to come in the summer, but Arizona’s Department of Forestry and Fire Management said it is now a year-round danger.

More than 80% of Arizona’s fires are estimated to be caused by humans, and the department said hundreds of thousands of acres burn every year.

Parts of southern Arizona and New Mexico are some of the driest regions in the country, according to the latest U.S. drought monitor.

More than 34% of Arizona is considered to be in drought conditions, while more than 74% of New Mexico is facing similar circumstances.

Drought conditions will likely continue until the annual monsoon season gets underway, which can start as early as June and last through September.

The region receives about half of its annual precipitation during monsoon season, which can fluctuate depending on the weather patterns.

Elsewhere in the state, forestry officials said ideal weather has allowed them to conduct multiple burns in an effort to reduce the overall fire risk.