Skies of Greece turn eerie red as African dust storm moves through

ATHENS – The skies over Greece turned an eerie shade of red Tuesday as dust stirred up by a storm in Africa moved across the Balkan Peninsula.

Video and photos showed the otherworldly scene unfolding in the country’s capital of Athens on Tuesday.

The skies get their red appearance from dust particles filtering out shorter wavelengths of light.

The dust appears to have originated from a storm that created similar scenes in Derna, Libya, which was slapped with winds of up to 45 mph on Monday and Tuesday, according to The Libya Observer.

Satellite data posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere showed the plume of dust moving across the Mediterranean Sea toward Greece on Tuesday.

Forecasts call for the dust to subside in Greece by Wednesday.

Athens is just one of several cities in Europe that have recently experienced reduced visibility and poor air quality caused by plumes of dust traveling north from Africa.

Typically, plumes of dust from the Sahara Desert move across the North Atlantic Ocean during the summer and create similar conditions in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and South America.