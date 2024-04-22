Pittsburgh sees wettest April in 123 years as millions across Northeast brace for more wet weather

PITTSBURGH – It’s rinse and repeat in the Northeast as millions of people brace for another round of wet weather this week across cities that have already seen rain on more than half the days in April.

In a pattern seen several times across the Northeast this month, a cold front will sweep through the Great Lakes region starting Monday afternoon and will then push into the Northeast from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

As it does so, more precipitation will fall across cities that really don’t need the extra rain as the region remains waterlogged.

The FOX Forecast Center said that 1-2 inches of rain over a six-hour period could cause flooding impacts. However, this system won’t be as potent as previous ones, and rainfall totals will generally remain under a half-inch.

Severe weather won’t be a concern either, making this storm a low-impact event.

But the additional rain could push cities closer to their wettest April on record.

This includes Pittsburgh.

The Steel City has already seen 13 days of rain in April and picked up 7.85 inches of rain. That makes this the wettest April in 123 years. April 1901 still holds as Pittsburgh's wettest April on record when 8.11 inches fell.

The rain this week may fall just short of the city breaking that record, but it will be close.

The FOX Forecast Center said a period of dry and cooler weather will be in store for the region when conditions clear out by the middle of the week.