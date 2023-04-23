The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heavy rain to bring severe weather, flooding risk to Plains, South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 24, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Storms to soak Plains, South

Another storm system will bring a soaking rain to parts of the Plains and South this week, bringing much-needed rainfall to the drought-stricken areas of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

In addition to the heavy rain, there's also a threat of severe storms in central and east-central Texas on Tuesday. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

More than 200 million to feel below-average temperatures this week

The FOX Forecast Center said most of the Lower 48 will enjoy a week of below-average temperatures due to a change in the jet stream.

More than 200 million Americans will feel the temperature swing for the last week of April, wiping away last week's warmth felt in much of the East.

