Spring temperature roller coaster continues as above-average warmth looms for over 200 million Americans

Over 200 million Americans will again see above-average warmth by the end of the workweek as the wild spring temperature roller coaster continues.

More than 200 record-high temperatures were broken across the U.S. last week, and a late-season surge of cold air followed, with cities like Chicago and Denver seeing temperatures drop from the 80s to the 40s and 50s in a matter of days.

Above-average temperatures will return to over 200 million Americans as we get closer to the end of the workweek.

Now, after a few days of below-average temperatures, warm air will return once again from the Plains to the Southeast and Northeast.

An area of low pressure will spin across the northern tier of the U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to be well above average ahead of this midweek storm threat.

Denver, St. Louis and Santa Fe in New Mexico are all expected to see temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees above average.

Wednesday warmup

Above-average temperatures are expected ahead of a midweek storm.

As the storm system advances to the east on Wednesday, more major cities from the Plains and Midwest to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic will notice a temperature difference.

By Thursday, the warmer air will continue to surge east, and cities like Chicago, Atlanta and New York will have their temperatures rise.

Warm air arrives in the Northeast by Thursday

This graphic shows high temperatures compared to average in the eastern U.S. on Thursday.

The rise in temperatures won’t be as extreme as last week, but it will still feel like it’s May or June rather than mid-April.

Chicago is expected to see a high temperature of about 73 degrees on Thursday, which is about 20 degrees above average.

New York City will also be about 10 degrees above average on Thursday, with a high temperature of about 70 degrees.

Above-average temperatures remain in the East on Friday

This graphic shows high temperatures compared to average in the eastern U.S. on Friday.

The warmth will continue into Friday, with above-average temperatures again expected across the eastern third of the U.S.

New York City will rise to nearly 80 degrees, which is almost 20 degrees above average for the Big Apple.

Raleigh, North Carolina, should be around 85 degrees on Friday, and that’s about 11 degrees warmer than average.