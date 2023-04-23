Heavy rain to soak drought-stricken areas in South during April's final week

Another potent storm system tracking across the southern U.S. will bring a soaking rain to the Plains and eventually the Southeast in the week ahead.

Heavy rain appears likely across much of those regions, including the possibility of multiple washout days.

Rainfall forecast through Friday, April 28, 2023.

How much rain is expected in the South this week?

As much as 3 inches of rain is expected over three to four days, with locally higher amounts.

The good news is that the rain should benefit the drought-stricken areas of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, though it won't be nearly enough to erase the drought.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Will there be any severe weather with the rounds of rain?

In addition to the heavy rain, the FOX Forecast Center said there's also a threat of severe storms from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning in central and eastern Texas.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Severe storm threat for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Another storm system could bring more rain by the weekend

While this week's overall weather pattern supports multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms throughout much of the workweek, there are early indications that a second low-pressure system with another strong cold front could bring more rain to many of the same areas in the South by the weekend.

For now, the FOX Forecast Center will focus on the heavy rain expected through Friday, as the forecast details for the second system remain uncertain this far out in time.