The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat continues for millions in US

It's Friday, April 21, 2023, and National Kindergarten Day.

More than a dozen states report severe thunderstorms Thursday

After deadly and damaging storms ripped across the central U.S. earlier this week, nearly 200 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued Thursday afternoon across more than a dozen states that included reports of large hail and strong winds as storms erupted.

One of those storms put on a show for cameras. About an hour before sunset over Tyler, Texas, a tornado formed during live FOX Weather severe storm coverage.

During the brief time the tornado was on the ground, damage was reported at a local junior college in Smith County, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Severe storms continue tracking across eastern US

The threat of severe weather continues for eastern and southern parts of the country Friday.

The overall threat appears to be lower than the past couple of days, but hail, damaging wind and even a slight chance of tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop. The highest risk is in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The severe weather outlook for April 21, 2023.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday in the Carolinas and far southeastern Georgia before the cold front exits the Eastern Seaboard Saturday night. The FOX Forecast Center said it will be monitoring this region for the risk of hail and 60-plus-mph wind gusts during the afternoon hours.

Things to know

120 million Americans live in places that have unhealthy air

The American Lung Association has released its list of cities in America with the best and worst air quality, noting that 120 million Americans live in places with unhealthy air quality. Many of the places were in the West. See where your town ranks here.

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.