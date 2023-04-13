Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather takes aim at Plains, Carolinas

Start your day with the latest weather news – Attention is turning to the Plains on Friday as the region faces a risk of severe weather. Parts of the South face the risk of both severe storms and flooding.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
We're tracking the potential for a few severe storms Friday across parts of the Southern Plains. A dryline will stretch across Nebraska down into Kansas. East of this dryline, substantial gulf moisture return will lead to an environment capable of supercells, which could contain large hail, damaging winds, and a threat for tornadoes. Severe potential will continue into Saturday, with storms expected in parts of the middle Mississippi Valley.

Severe storms expected to fire over Plains, Mississippi Valley through weekend

We're tracking the potential for a few severe storms Friday across parts of the Southern Plains. A dryline will stretch across Nebraska down into Kansas. East of this dryline, substantial gulf moisture return will lead to an environment capable of supercells, which could contain large hail, damaging winds, and a threat for tornadoes. Severe potential will continue into Saturday, with storms expected in parts of the middle Mississippi Valley. 

It's Friday, April 14, 2023, and National Dolphin Day.

Severe weather threat returns to Plains

After a week of unsettled weather across the South, the highest risk for severe weather is concentrated in the Plains for Friday. The worst storms are expected in parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, with damaging wind and hail being the primary threats. The risk shifts east for Saturday, with areas in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Louisiana seeing the strongest storms.

Things to know

Stormy weather plagues South after historic flooding in Florida

A low-pressure system that floated around the Gulf of Mexico all week, causing historic flooding in Florida, moved ashore Thursday. On Friday, it will bring the possibility of severe storms and flooding to the Carolinas as it moves farther inland.

Experts predict slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season

The effects of El Niño could help keep the Atlantic hurricane season a bit below average this year, according to the experts at Colorado State University. The outlook calls for 13 named storms, six of which could become hurricanes. Two of those hurricanes could become major, meaning Category 3 or higher.

Colorado State University expects the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season to be slightly below average, with only 13 named storms. 

