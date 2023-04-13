The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather takes aim at Plains, Carolinas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 14, 2023, and National Dolphin Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather threat returns to Plains

After a week of unsettled weather across the South, the highest risk for severe weather is concentrated in the Plains for Friday. The worst storms are expected in parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, with damaging wind and hail being the primary threats. The risk shifts east for Saturday, with areas in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Louisiana seeing the strongest storms.

The severe weather outlook for April 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Stormy weather plagues South after historic flooding in Florida

A low-pressure system that floated around the Gulf of Mexico all week, causing historic flooding in Florida, moved ashore Thursday. On Friday, it will bring the possibility of severe storms and flooding to the Carolinas as it moves farther inland.

The excessive rainfall outlook for April 14, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Experts predict slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season

The effects of El Niño could help keep the Atlantic hurricane season a bit below average this year, according to the experts at Colorado State University. The outlook calls for 13 named storms, six of which could become hurricanes. Two of those hurricanes could become major, meaning Category 3 or higher.

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might also enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .