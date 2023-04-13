The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather takes aim at Plains, Carolinas
Start your day with the latest weather news – Attention is turning to the Plains on Friday as the region faces a risk of severe weather. Parts of the South face the risk of both severe storms and flooding.
It's Friday, April 14, 2023, and National Dolphin Day.
Severe weather threat returns to Plains
After a week of unsettled weather across the South, the highest risk for severe weather is concentrated in the Plains for Friday. The worst storms are expected in parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, with damaging wind and hail being the primary threats. The risk shifts east for Saturday, with areas in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Louisiana seeing the strongest storms.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
- Watch vs. Warning: What’s the difference?
- Odd objects used to measure the size of hailstones
- How to determine the safest place to be in your home during storms
Stormy weather plagues South after historic flooding in Florida
A low-pressure system that floated around the Gulf of Mexico all week, causing historic flooding in Florida, moved ashore Thursday. On Friday, it will bring the possibility of severe storms and flooding to the Carolinas as it moves farther inland.
(FOX Weather)
Experts predict slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season
The effects of El Niño could help keep the Atlantic hurricane season a bit below average this year, according to the experts at Colorado State University. The outlook calls for 13 named storms, six of which could become hurricanes. Two of those hurricanes could become major, meaning Category 3 or higher.
