The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding risk continues across South

It's Thursday, April 13, 2023, and National Scrabble Day.

Flooding rains still possible across South

The risk of flooding remains across a large swath of the South on Thursday as a storm system that has been spinning in the Gulf of Mexico all week finally moves on shore. Flooding is possible from Mississippi to South Carolina and into Florida, where heavy rain led to flooding in parts of the Fort Lauderdale area on Wednesday.

Severe weather is also possible across portions of southern Alabama, Georgia and the east coast of Florida. The main threats will be heavy rain, strong winds and large hail, although a tornado is also possible.

The excessive rainfall outlook for April 13, 2023.

Things to know

Record highs remain threatened across northern US

Temperatures more reminiscent of August than April are springing farther north Thursday. Record highs from Wisconsin to Massachusetts are in jeopardy as temperatures are expected to push above 80 in many places.

This map shows today's record high temperatures that are in danger of being broken April 13, 2023.

Snow melt causing problems across Midwest, Rockies

The unseasonably warm weather is causing snow that collected during the winter across the Rocky Mountains and the Upper Midwest to rapidly melt. This has led to swollen creeks and streams that feed into larger rivers, raising concerns about widespread flooding. There are also concerns in the West about snow melt, where Flood Watches have been issued in Nevada and Montana. Floodwaters damaged parts of a Utah town on Wednesday.

