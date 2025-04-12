Weekend Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms drench East Coast with severe weather ahead for Ohio Valley

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, April 12, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Coastal storm dampens weekend for East Coast

Another round of rain is impacting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast this weekend.

About 1-2 inches of rain is possible from Richmond, Virginia, into New York City and Boston through Sunday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

In addition to rain, Americans on the East Coast will also experience chilly temperatures with highs barely reaching 50 degrees on Saturday. This precipitation will fall as snow in higher elevations.

Severe weather chances again for Ohio Valley

Parts of the Ohio Valley are bracing for rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms to kick off the Easter week, as a fast-moving cold front pushes through the region on Monday.

Cities across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are under a heightened risk for severe weather from Monday into early Tuesday.

Forecasters say the primary threat will be damaging winds, but heavy rain and the chance of isolated tornadoes are also possible.

April's Pink Full Moon rises Saturday

Saturday will see the rise of the first full Moon of spring, known as the Pink Moon, which will also be a micromoon. Spring 's first full Moon is a micromoon because it occurs when the Moon is farthest in its orbit from Earth, known as apogee.

The Moon will be fullest on Saturday at 8:22 p.m. ET, ahead of Palm Sunday. The Moon will appear full in the three days around April 13.

ICYMI: Indiana tornado tears roof off home in Princeton

An EF-1 tornado struck Princeton in southern Indiana on Thursday.

The tornado traveled just over a mile, packing maximum wind speeds of up to 105 mph, causing damage to Princeton Community High School and several homes.

Video captured storm debris swirling through one residential area before the tornado tore the roof off a house.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.