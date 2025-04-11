See it: Indiana tornado tears roof off home in Princeton, scars 8 city blocks

PRINCETON, Ind. – Officials are surveying the aftermath of an EF-1 tornado that struck Princeton in southern Indiana on Thursday.

The National Weather Service confirmed the brief but impactful twister that swept through the town of about 8,000 people about 4 p.m. with little advanced notice. The tornado traveled just over a mile, packing maximum wind speeds of up to 105 mph, causing damage to Princeton Community High School and several homes.

SEVERE WEATHER ROLLS THROUGH PARTS OF AMERICA'S HEARTLAND TRYING TO RECOVER FROM FLOODING, DEADLY STORMS

According to the NWS, the tornado started near the school and left a trail of damage spanning approximately eight blocks while it was on the ground for about 3 minutes. No injuries have been reported.

Video captured storm debris swirling through one residential area before the tornado tore the roof off a house.

MISSISSIPPI FAMILY THROWN BY DEADLY TORNADO MIRACULOUSLY REUNITES WITH MISSING DOG THANKS TO DRONE PILOT

The tornado in Princeton was an isolated incident within a larger pattern of severe weather that threatened the region Thursday. The same areas recently impacted by a significant tornado outbreak and flooding were once again under widespread Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

At one point on Thursday evening, more than 25 million people across five states were under Severe Thunderstorm Watches.

There were more than 50 reports of severe weather. According to the FOX Forecast Center, numerous reports of strong winds, ranging from 60 to 70 mph, led to downed trees and isolated power outages. Larger hail was also reported in some areas, with the largest reported hail size of 2.25 inches (nearly the size of a tennis ball) occurring in Albertville, Alabama.

For Friday, the severe risk, while lower, covers areas across the southeast and coastal Carolinas. This includes about 10 million Americans from the Carolinas to Northern Florida. All threats are possible for Friday afternoon, including hail, damaging winds and maybe a few weaker tornadoes.