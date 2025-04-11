Will historic Michigan ice storm freeze summer tourism on popular Mackinac Island?

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Mackinac Island in northern Michigan continues its recovery efforts after a historic ice storm slammed the area in late March.

Located off the northern coast of the Lower Peninsula, Mackinac Island saw about a quarter-inch of ice accretion, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This icy build-up was enough to take down trees and power lines, resulting in outages and other damage across the island.

This destruction called into question whether the "Summer Capital of the World," as dubbed by the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, would be in a position to welcome visitors in late April.

"Northern Michigan was hit hard by recent ice storms, and Mackinac Island was no exception," the bureau said on Facebook, flagging that damage was enough to interrupt services for island businesses. "The storm left behind quite a mess and there’s a lot of cleanup still to do."

The bureau also noted that most of the damage occurred along trails and lands within its popular Mackinac Island State Park. Park officials shared photos of damage, such as ice-covered trees bending over fences and trails or snapping completely from the weight of the ice.

On Thursday, tourism officials announced that the island is set to open to visitors starting April 25 and into May that following week.

"We appreciate your patience and support as we get everything back in shape and we can't wait to see you soon on Mackinac Island—stronger and more beautiful than ever!" they said.

They noted that while tourists can visit the island, they may still see work being done to address storm damage.

Many other areas in the northern Lower Peninsula have a way to go when it comes to recovering after the ice storm, as some received up to 1.5 inches of ice accretion from the storm.

In Cheboygan, which is located across the strait from Mackinac Island, some residents continue to live without power, water and heat since the ice storm hit nearly two weeks ago.

"It’s still freezing. It’s snowing. It’s very tough conditions," said Cheboygan resident Stevie Mendez. "We don’t know when power is going to be restored again."

Damage from the ice storm was so extensive that many northern Michigan parks, such as Cheboygan State Park, have been closed, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Additionally, all state-managed trails in the region have been closed indefinitely.

"The damage was extensive in the forests of the northern Lower Peninsula where our recreational trails are found, and the cleanup effort will take weeks or months," said Paige Perry, DNR recreation trails specialist for the north-central Lower Peninsula.