Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Summerlike warmth spreads across US

Start your day with the latest weather news – More than 200 million Americans will be basking in temperatures that are more typical of summer than spring Wednesday, while the Gulf Coast remains damp.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
A warm weather pattern has developed across a majority of the Eastern United States this week. This will raise temperatures as much as 20-30 degrees above average. Many places will see several days in the 70s with the possibility of seeing 80s later this week for many major cities across the north including Minneapolis, New York and many more.  02:30

Coast-to-coast record highs expected as US gets taste of summer

A warm weather pattern has developed across a majority of the Eastern United States this week. This will raise temperatures as much as 20-30 degrees above average. Many places will see several days in the 70s with the possibility of seeing 80s later this week for many major cities across the north including Minneapolis, New York and many more. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Unseasonably warm temperatures spread east

More than 200 million Americans will experience temperatures Wednesday that are warmer than average for this time of year, as summerlike heat continues its cross-country trek. It’s no surprise that the heat wave is jeopardizing dozens of record highs along the way. For Wednesday, the majority of records in danger of falling are along the northern tier of the U.S.

This map shows where record highs could be set April 12, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

Soaking rain continues along Gulf Coast

A developing low-pressure system near the Gulf Coast is slinging copious amounts of moisture onto land, and raising the risk of flooding for some parts of the typically sunny shore. Flooding is possible from southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Upwards of 5 inches of rain is possible from some places.

The excessive rainfall outlook for April 12, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

2023 sets tornado record for first 3 months of year

The first quarter of 2023 set a record for the number of tornadoes recorded in that period. According to the Storm Prediction Center, a preliminary count of twisters for January, February and March stands at 410. That beats the previous record-holding year for the same period of 2017 by 12.

Crews work to clear the land under a giant American flag that flies on a crane in the midst of destruction wrought by a massive tornado that laid waste to much of the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 28, 2023.

Crews work to clear the land under a giant American flag that flies on a crane in the midst of destruction wrought by a massive tornado that laid waste to much of the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on March 28, 2023.

(Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Bonus read

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading.