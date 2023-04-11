The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Summerlike warmth spreads across US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Unseasonably warm temperatures spread east

More than 200 million Americans will experience temperatures Wednesday that are warmer than average for this time of year, as summerlike heat continues its cross-country trek. It’s no surprise that the heat wave is jeopardizing dozens of record highs along the way. For Wednesday, the majority of records in danger of falling are along the northern tier of the U.S.

This map shows where record highs could be set April 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Soaking rain continues along Gulf Coast

A developing low-pressure system near the Gulf Coast is slinging copious amounts of moisture onto land, and raising the risk of flooding for some parts of the typically sunny shore. Flooding is possible from southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Upwards of 5 inches of rain is possible from some places.

The excessive rainfall outlook for April 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



2023 sets tornado record for first 3 months of year

The first quarter of 2023 set a record for the number of tornadoes recorded in that period. According to the Storm Prediction Center, a preliminary count of twisters for January, February and March stands at 410. That beats the previous record-holding year for the same period of 2017 by 12.

