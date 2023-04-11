Search
Published

Thousands of jellyfish-like creatures dubbed ‘By-the-Wind Sailors’ spotted along California beaches

The creatures have a firm and upright triangular sail attached to their bodies which helps them get caught up by the wind and blow across the surface of the water. That's how they got their nickname, By-the-Wind-Sailors

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
SAN FRANCISCO – People visiting beaches along the California coastline have recently started noticing strange, blue creatures washing ashore.

And while they closely resemble the highly poisonous Portuguese Man O’War, the Velella velella, or By-the-Wind-Sailors, are not jellyfish or poisonous.

Strange, blue creatures have been washing ashore along California beaches. And while they closely resemble the highly poisonous Portuguese Man O’War, the velella velella, or By-the-Wind-Sailors, are not jellyfish and aren’t poisonous.

(FOX 11)

According to a Facebook post from the Point Reyes National Seashore, Velella velella are flat, oval-shaped hydroid polyps and are cousins of jellyfish.

They live in the open ocean but are often seen washed up on beaches, including the Point Reyes National Seashore, during the spring and early summer months when strong winds push them ashore.

The By-the-Wind-Sailors have a firm and upright triangular sail attached to their bodies which helps them get caught up by the wind and blow across the water's surface. That’s how they got their nickname, according to the Point Reyes National Seashore.

"Don’t worry about those little blue tentacles that hang from their body," the Facebook post said. "These tentacles don’t sting humans but will gather up plenty of zooplankton or fish eggs for them to eat."

FOX 11 reports that while they pose little threat to humans, it’s advised to be careful when touching your face or rubbing your eyes if you pick one up because they can cause a slight irritation to your skin.

