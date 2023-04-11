2023 sets tornado record for first 3 months of year

The number of tornadoes during the year's first three months has set a record.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the preliminary count of tornadoes during January, February and March for 2023 stands at 410 as of Tuesday. This puts it ahead of the previous record-holding year for the same period of 2017 by 12.

The bulk of the twisters this year have happened during March, with the SPC’s preliminary count standing at 243 for the month.

That was also the month that saw the most tornado-related deaths, with a total of 47 people killed. Among them were the more than 20 people killed during a severe weather outbreak at the end of the month which spawned a monstrous tornado that tore through the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

January comes in second for the year with a preliminary count of 168 tornadoes, and February comes in third with a preliminary count of 55.

April’s preliminary tornado count is at 51 as of Tuesday, which puts the preliminary count for all of 2023 at 517. April is also the month that begins what is typically the most tornadic time of the year for the U.S.

According to the SPC, the U.S. sees an average of about 1,225 tornadoes per year.

Preliminary data from the SPC shows that roughly 1,240 tornadoes were recorded in 2022. More than 1,300 tornadoes were recorded in 2021.

The most tornadoes recorded in a single year is 1,813 in 2004.

It is important to note that preliminary data is based on storm surveys from the National Weather Service. The count can change as storm data is finalized.