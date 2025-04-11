Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather hits heartland still reeling from floods, deadly storms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, April 11, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather rolls through parts of America's heartland

Portions of the Midwest and Southeast recently slammed by a deadly barrage of powerful storms and flooding are continuing recovery efforts in the wake of the disaster , but as residents try to sift through the rubble, they faced a renewed risk of severe weather on Thursday.

At least 27 people in seven states were killed due to the extreme weather , including deaths from tornadoes in Tennessee , Missouri , Indiana , Arkansas and Mississippi , and fatalities from flooding in Kentucky .

Due to the threat, Severe Thunderstorm Watches were issued from Southern Illinois and Indiana through much of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Forecasters warned that the storms were capable of producing large hail and damaging winds, but an EF-1 tornado struck Princeton, Indiana. Dozens of homes were damaged by the storm, but fortunately, there were no reports of significant injuries, according to local authorities.

Power outage tracking websites reported more than 500 outages in Gibson County, Indiana - the hardest hit region of the state.

"Considerable tree damage occurred surrounding many homes, causing downed power lines. An outbuilding was seen with collapsed walls and a broken wooden electrical pole. Several structures, including the high school and some homes, suffered roof damage," the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said following a storm survey of the EF-1 tornado.

Coastal storm to dampen weekend for East Coast

Widespread soaking rain and cold temperatures for mid-April are ahead for the Northeast this weekend courtesy of a low-pressure system that will develop Friday off the mid-Atlantic coast and arrive in the Northeast and New England by Friday afternoon.

This is the second round of wet weather for many of these areas. On Thursday, a different low-pressure system moved across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, bringing rain and snow to higher elevations.

The rounds of damp conditions will help create a flash flood threat for parts of the Interstate 95 corridor from late Friday into early Saturday.

The rainfall forecast in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Sunday, April 13, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Coachella festival faces potential record-high temperatures for first weekend

People and musicians headed to the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival will face the potential of record heat for the music event during the first weekend.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, high temperatures will be about 10 to 25 degrees above average across the western U.S. by Friday from the Mexican border to the Canadian border. Cities including Phoenix and Las Vegas are expecting record highs this weekend, with the first 100-degree days of 2025.

Forecast record highs on Friday across the West.

(FOX Weather)



