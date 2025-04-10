Coachella festival faces potential record-high temperatures for first weekend

INDIO, Ca. – People and musicians headed to the Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival will face the potential of record heat for the music event during the first weekend.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, high temperatures will be about 10 to 25 degrees above average across the western U.S. by Friday from the Mexican border to the Canadian border. Cities including Phoenix and Las Vegas are expecting record highs this weekend, with the first 100-degree days of 2025.

Forecast record highs on Friday across the West.

This western heat unfolds as one of the biggest music and art festivals gets underway Friday. The gates open in Indio, California, for the first weekend of Coachella at 1 p.m. Friday, during the hottest part of the day.

Friday and Saturday performances, including Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott, will be held in triple-digit temperatures. The forecast high for Friday is 103 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service of San Diego, high pressure aloft is driving temperatures about 15 to 20 degrees above average with lower desert areas reaching the upper 90s to low 100s on Friday.

The NWS said these highs could reach potential daily records in the Coachella Valley.

This high pressure will weaken Saturday, dropping temperatures by a few degrees. A high of 99 degrees is forecast Saturday in Indio.

Indio is under a Level 2 HeatRisk on Friday and Saturday, according to the NWS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard based on a four-point scale.

After a toasty start, festival-goers will see cooler temperatures for the second weekend of Coachella from April 18-20 with highs in the low 90s.

By next week, the warmth will shift east across areas in New Mexico, Colorado and the Texas panhandle, seeing potential record temperatures next weekend.