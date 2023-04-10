The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Record high temperatures in jeopardy Tuesday
Start your day with the latest weather news – Unseasonably warm weather is ahead for more than 200 million Americans through the end of the workweek. Plus, a persistent rainy pattern will once again set up along the Gulf Coast.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 11, 2023, and National Pet Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Record high temperatures in jeopardy for Tuesday
An unseasonable pattern change will bring more than 200 million Americans summer-like temperatures.
The Southwest to the Northeast will feel the warmth, and dozens of record-high temperatures are in jeopardy of being broken throughout the week.
Phoenix, Arizona, will be among the warmest locations, which could see temperatures near the triple digits on Tuesday.
(FOX Weather)
More rain eyes the Gulf Coast
Persistent rounds of rain will impact the Gulf Coast this week, bringing unsettled weather for those in the Southeast.
The FOX Forecast Center expects the rain to begin late Tuesday night with a developing area of low pressure that will slowly linger before moving onshore Thursday or Friday.
Clouds will also keep the Southeast cooler, with temperatures below average for most of the week.
(FOX Weather)
In case you missed it
- On this day: Doomed Apollo 13 mission dubbed 'The Successful Failure' launched to the moon
- Aerial video captures scope of 5,000-mile-wide blob of smelly sargassum seaweed invading Florida Keys
- Here are the astronomical events to watch out for in April
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.