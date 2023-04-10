Significant coastal flooding possible in Florida, Georgia with potential wave heights surging over 10 feet

An area of low pressure that brought soggy weather to the Southeast over the weekend will slide off the Atlantic Coast and bring a significant risk of coastal flooding to Florida and Georgia through at least Tuesday.

The wet weather forced officials to delay the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday and Saturday. Late Friday afternoon, the winds also blew over three large trees amid a group of spectators near the No. 17 tee. The Augusta National Golf Club confirmed there were no initial reports of injuries.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a strong area of high pressure to the north will work in tandem with the low pressure system to the south, providing a strong easterly flow back into the coast.

The wind between the high and low pressure systems will be strong and persistent, occurring over a prolonged period of time. That will allow for water to funnel into the Florida and Georgia coasts and will likely surpass normal high tide levels.

Because of the threat, numerous coastal flood alerts line the coast from Georgia to Florida.

Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect from the Brunswick, Georgia, area south through Daytona Beach, Florida.

Coastal Flood Advisories are also in effect from Georgia south through Cape Canaveral and into Vero Beach and Port St. Lucie in Florida.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Monday high tide is most concerning as water levels could rise 2-4 feet above the normally dry ground.

In addition to the coastal flooding threat, rain showers, strong winds and life-threatening rip currents will also be present.

While the flooding threat won’t last long because it’s directly connected to the high tide, there will be a period of significant coastal flooding with wave heights higher than 10 feet will help to push water further inland.