The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous severe weather threat looms in South

It's Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and National Siblings Day.

Dangerous severe weather looms along Gulf Coast: ‘A lot of threats’

The Gulf Coast states are facing a dangerous severe weather threat Wednesday, with the potential for both strong tornadoes rated EF-2 or higher and damaging wind gusts over 75 mph. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama in a Level 4 out of 5 severe weather risk, with lower but still dangerous severe weather risks covering much of the rest of the South. "There are a lot of threats," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "You want to stay close to home (Wednesday)."

A look at the severe weather threat in the South on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Northeast, mid-Atlantic to see drenching rains, potential flooding later this week

After a warm day in the Northeast on Tuesday, the forecast will take a turn later this week when a storm system moves into the region and again brings the threat of flooding rain.

Heavy rain will return to the region starting Wednesday, with the system first targeting cities and towns from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic. The system will then impact millions with potential flash flooding along the East Coast from Virginia to Maine starting Thursday and lasting into the first part of the weekend.

A look at the flash flood threat in the East on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

The eruption of an Icelandic volcano continues to show increasing activity, with more lava seen in aerial video overflowing from the Sundhnúkur crater.

