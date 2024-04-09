Drone video shows lava bubbling from Iceland volcano crater

GRINDAVIK, Iceland - The eruption of an Icelandic volcano continues to show increasing activity, with more lava seen in aerial video overflowing from the Sundhnúkur crater.

The Sundhnjukagigar volcano began erupting on March 16 with little warning, marking the fourth eruption in the area since December. The Icelandic Met Office (IMO) said this eruption is likely the largest since 2021.

The IMO said two craters are still active, and most of the lava flow appears to come from the larger Sundhnúkur crater. A drone video recorded on Sunday, April 7, near the active crater shows lava spewing down the land mass.

"Insane lava fall," the photographer Hordur Kristleifsson wrote. "Today the activity suddenly increased, causing the main crater to overflow."

The satellite image below shows the volcano's large lava flow.

Meteorologists said there are no signs the lava flow is progressing alongside the lava barriers built to protect the town of Grindavik.

However, southeast winds at the eruption site have spread volcanic gas throughout Iceland. Officials continue to provide gas forecasts and air quality updates.

Another risk is the dry weather contributing to vegetation fires around the lava field, according to the IMO.

Some information in this story was translated via Google Translate.