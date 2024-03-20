Drone video shows charred landscape after volcanic eruption in Iceland

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – A volcano in Iceland awoke for the fourth time in three months last weekend, and new videos are providing a glimpse into the sheer power of the eruption, as well as the charred landscape left behind after lava flows outside the seaside town of Grindavík.

The latest eruption, which scientists say is the largest in years, began just before 8:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. EDT) on March 16 with little warning to those who remained in the area.

Grindavík had been evacuated before the first eruption in December, but Iceland’s popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon was open for business.

ICELAND VOLCANO ERUPTION WITNESS: ‘THERE WERE FOUNTAINS OF LAVA, AND IT WAS TERRIFYING’

Sirens wailed and tourists were quickly evacuated from the travel hotspot once Saturday’s eruption began. Officials said Blue Lagoon would remain closed through at least Thursday because the eruption has still not stopped.

Lava scorches Iceland's landscape

Dramatic drone video recorded on Monday showed a dark and barren landscape after lava spread out in all directions, burning everything in its path – including roads.

The video shows the solidified lava over a road, with flames still burning due to the immense heat that remained.

Steam can also be seen rising from the lava flows as the drone zooms over the area.

Scientists say that although the volcano continues to erupt, it has stabilized.