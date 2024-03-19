Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Iceland volcano eruption witness: ‘There were fountains of lava, and it was terrifying’

Simone Werner and a friend were visiting the thermal baths of the Blue Lagoon resort for several hours before the eruption began. They were leaving when they realized the volcano had started erupting, making for a scary scene as they drove away.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Simone Werner describes seeing plumes of smoke and "fountains of lava" from the Iceland volcanic eruption in Grindavik. She and a friend were leaving as evacuations were underway because of the eruption. 04:16

Witness describes evacuation during Iceland volcano eruption

Simone Werner describes seeing plumes of smoke and "fountains of lava" from the Iceland volcanic eruption in Grindavik. She and a friend were leaving as evacuations were underway because of the eruption.

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Guests at Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon told harrowing tales as they were quickly evacuated over the weekend when a volcanic eruption started, sending lava toward the seaside town of Grindavík.

The volcanic eruption began with little warning on Saturday night between Mt. Hagafell and Mt. Stóra Skógfell and crossed the road Grindavíkurvegur a few hours after the eruption started.

Simone Werner and a friend were visiting the thermal baths of the Blue Lagoon resort for several hours before the eruption began. They were leaving when they realized the volcano had started erupting, making for a scary scene as they drove away.

"I look to my right, and my friend just screamed at the top of her lungs, and there were just these plumes of red smoke just coming out of this mountain," Werner said. "There were fountains of lava, and it was terrifying."

Blue Lagoon was evacuated Saturday night and closed until further notice while the eruption is ongoing. Werner said they were already leaving as the evacuation began and alarms started blaring. She said there was a "trail of cars" behind them, trying to get as far away from the lava as possible. 

Tourists at Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon resort recorded video when a volcano in the area began to erupt for the fourth time in three months on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Sirens could be heard wailing in the background warning people to evacuate the area. 01:11

Watch: Sirens wail at Iceland's Blue Lagoon as fourth volcanic eruption in 3 months begins

Tourists at Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon resort recorded video when a volcano in the area began to erupt for the fourth time in three months on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Sirens could be heard wailing in the background warning people to evacuate the area.

After about 20 minutes of driving, Werner stopped driving and said people weren't panicking about the volcanic eruption. 

"Everyone was just eating dinner and seemed to be acting pretty normally," Werner said. "But for us, we were completely panicked."

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS LARGE CRACKS SPLITTING ICELANDIC TOWN'S STREET AMID VOLCANIC THREAT

Werner said they were aware of the potential expected volcanic activity before their trip but hoped it wouldn't happen during their visit. The young travelers enjoyed their visit to the beautiful Blue Lagoon before the chaos of the eruption. 

"I hope to go back someday, but hopefully not when the volcano is active," Werner said.

  • The Grindavik, Iceland volcano eruption on March 17, 2024. (Image: Icelandic Met Office)
    Image 1 of 9

    The Grindavik, Iceland volcano eruption on March 17, 2024. (Image: Icelandic Met Office) ( )

  • Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December. A state of emergency has been declared in and around the town of Grindavik and hundreds of holidaymakers have been evacuated from the popular Blue Lagoon spa, which lies a short distance northwest of the site of the volcano.
    Image 2 of 9

    GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - MARCH 17: Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December. A state of emergency has been declared in and around the town of Grindavik and hundreds of holidaymakers have been evacuated from the popular Blue Lagoon spa, which lies a short distance northwest of the site of the volcano. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December.
    Image 3 of 9

    GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - MARCH 17: Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December. A state of emergency has been declared in and around the town of Grindavik and hundreds of holidaymakers have been evacuated from the popular Blue Lagoon spa, which lies a short distance northwest of the site of the volcano. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December.
    Image 4 of 9

    GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - MARCH 17: Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December. A state of emergency has been declared in and around the town of Grindavik and hundreds of holidaymakers have been evacuated from the popular Blue Lagoon spa, which lies a short distance northwest of the site of the volcano. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Coverage from the volcanic fissure eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.
    Image 5 of 9

    Coverage from the volcanic fissure eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. (Icelandic Coast Guard)

  • Coverage from the volcanic fissure eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.
    Image 6 of 9

    Coverage from the volcanic fissure eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. (Icelandic Coast Guard)

  • Lava is seen flowing from a volcano in Iceland on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
    Image 7 of 9

    Lava is seen flowing from a volcano in Iceland on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)

  • Lava is seen flowing from a volcano in Iceland on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
    Image 8 of 9

    Lava is seen flowing from a volcano in Iceland on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)

  • An aerial view shows lava after volcano eruption northeast of Sylingarfell, near Grindavik, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland early Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by Iceland Civil Defense/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 9 of 9

    An aerial view shows lava after volcano eruption northeast of Sylingarfell, near Grindavik, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland early Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by Iceland Civil Defense/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

Saturday's eruption marked the fourth in Iceland in three months. The Icelandic Met Office said this eruption is likely the largest since 2021 and came without much warning.

As of Tuesday, the eruption continues, but activity has stabilized.

The lava flow was more than 1,000 feet from the road Suðurstrandarvegur and has not significantly advanced since Monday, according to the IMO. 

Tags
Loading...