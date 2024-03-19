Iceland volcano eruption witness: ‘There were fountains of lava, and it was terrifying’

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Guests at Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon told harrowing tales as they were quickly evacuated over the weekend when a volcanic eruption started, sending lava toward the seaside town of Grindavík.

The volcanic eruption began with little warning on Saturday night between Mt. Hagafell and Mt. Stóra Skógfell and crossed the road Grindavíkurvegur a few hours after the eruption started.

Simone Werner and a friend were visiting the thermal baths of the Blue Lagoon resort for several hours before the eruption began. They were leaving when they realized the volcano had started erupting, making for a scary scene as they drove away.

"I look to my right, and my friend just screamed at the top of her lungs, and there were just these plumes of red smoke just coming out of this mountain," Werner said. "There were fountains of lava, and it was terrifying."

Blue Lagoon was evacuated Saturday night and closed until further notice while the eruption is ongoing. Werner said they were already leaving as the evacuation began and alarms started blaring. She said there was a "trail of cars" behind them, trying to get as far away from the lava as possible.

After about 20 minutes of driving, Werner stopped driving and said people weren't panicking about the volcanic eruption.

"Everyone was just eating dinner and seemed to be acting pretty normally," Werner said. "But for us, we were completely panicked."

Werner said they were aware of the potential expected volcanic activity before their trip but hoped it wouldn't happen during their visit. The young travelers enjoyed their visit to the beautiful Blue Lagoon before the chaos of the eruption.

"I hope to go back someday, but hopefully not when the volcano is active," Werner said.

Saturday's eruption marked the fourth in Iceland in three months. The Icelandic Met Office said this eruption is likely the largest since 2021 and came without much warning.

As of Tuesday, the eruption continues, but activity has stabilized.

The lava flow was more than 1,000 feet from the road Suðurstrandarvegur and has not significantly advanced since Monday, according to the IMO.