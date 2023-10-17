Typhoon twins: How twin meteorologists keep Guam safe during severe weather

Meteorologists and identical twin brothers Landon and Brandon Adylett have been a familiar face to those on Guam for more than 10 years, known for providing critical weather information to the country’s residents when severe weather strikes.

The twins are part of the National Weather Service team in Guam, with Landon serving as the science and operations officer, and Brandon serving as the warning coordination meteorologist.

Most of their work is behind the scenes, but when the weather gets dangerous, Landon and Brandon communicate vital information to their fellow island residents through social media, particularly on Facebook Live.

"We have no broadcast meteorologists (on the island)," Brandon Adylett told FOX Weather. "And so if the (National) Weather Service, the only local source for official weather information, is not properly communicating, how do people get that life-saving information from the weather? And so social media has been a tool."

Landon and Brandon have covered a number of weather events while on the Pacific Island.

Two of the most recent were Typhoon Mawar, which made landfall in Guam in May as a category 4 typhoon with 140 mph winds, and Typhoon Bolaven, which passed north of the island with estimated peak sustained winds of 80 mph with gusts of 100 mph or more near its eyewall, according to NWS Guam.

"We were taking the broadcast to a whole new level," Landon said, noting that their viewership on their Facebook Live broadcasts reached the thousands. "So, we knew we were resonating with people. We are reaching people and providing that information that they very much needed."

Their path to keeping the people of Guam safe began on the U.S. mainland, where the brothers graduated from North Carolina State University with meteorology degrees in 2005. They went on to pursue their master’s degrees in meteorology at NC State.

They then made their way halfway around the world to the Pacific Ocean when first Landon took a vacation to Guam and fell in love with the area. A short time later he nabbed a job in the Marshall Islands, eventually accepting a position at the NWS in Guam in 2010. His brother joined him there a short time later.

In the time since, they have helped the NWS office communicate actionable information to the public, emergency managers and decision makers.

"The best way we can do that is through actionable information, through common language, drop the jargon and communicate, speak, have dialog," Landon said. He noted that part of their strategy has been to deliver this information by using the latest technology.

While finding the best ways to communicate that information, the twins have also found their love for the island.

"Having a great time and experiencing all of that Mother Nature has for the West Pacific," Brandon said.