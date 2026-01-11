Officials order evacuations as Southeast Australia experiences widespread bushfires

VICTORIA, Australia – Evacuations have been ordered in parts of Australia as raging bushfires continue to spread rapidly across the continent.

Officials started urging residents to prepare for days of extreme heat and fire risk on Jan. 7.

"Hot, dry and windy conditions can cause fires to spread quickly and be extremely dangerous," VicEmergency said in a press release. "People should be prepared to leave early and activate their bushfire plan."

Australians haven’t felt this level of heat and intensity in the region since the Black Summer of 2019, when close to 33 people lost their lives, and 3,000 homes were lost from a devastating bushfire due to similar conditions, according to the Australian Public Service Commission.

A large bushfire began in Mount Lawson State Park on Jan. 5, in Victoria, Australia.

Bushfires and grass fires can start quickly, often without warning, and threaten lives and property within minutes.

According to officials, Catastrophic Fire Warnings have been in place since Wednesday for locations such as Wimmera, Northern County and North Central Districts.

A Catastrophic Fire rating means these conditions are the most dangerous for a fire; if one starts, people can lose their lives and homes. For your survival, officials advise that you leave bushfire risk areas immediately.

Four levels of fire danger

Government officials at VicEmergency suggest these tips if caught in these four stages of fire danger:

Moderate: Most fires can be controlled, but you must plan and prepare to respond if one occurs.

High: Be ready to act; if a fire starts, your life and property may be at risk.

Extreme: These are hot, dry and windy fire conditions; check your bushfire plan and ensure your property is fire-ready. If a fire starts, take immediate action.

Catastrophic: If a fire starts and takes hold, lives are likely to be lost, as these are the most dangerous conditions for a fire. Your life may depend on the decisions you make. Stay safe by going to a safer location in the early morning or the night before.

Since the latest update from officials, conditions have progressively worsened as gusty winds combined with hot and dry conditions have fueled the expansion of the bushfire through Victoria near Longwood and Mount Lawson.

That bushfire has already scorched over 247,000 acres, or 100,000 hectares, according to the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, or DEECA.

"People currently in areas such as forests, bushlands and parks are facing significant risk," Forest Fire Management Victoria Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman said. "Now is not the time to be complacent with your safety – leave early."

Starting Sunday, numerous locations, including Lucyvale, Shelley and Berringama, have been placed under a warning to take shelter immediately. This means you are in imminent danger and have a high likelihood of being impacted by the flames.

Other areas, such as Bungil, Burrowye and Granya, are under a much greater threat and have been instructed to evacuate the area as of 2 p.m. Sunday. These are currently the only locations with mandatory evacuations.

Officials said leaving immediately is the safest option before conditions become too dangerous.

Residents in these areas are about 15 miles from the bushfire, which is out of control. This means it is too late for people to leave the area, and they must take shelter immediately to survive.

People will need to constantly stay informed and ready to move at a moment's notice, as the widespread flames have already claimed at least one life, according to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, a total fire ban has been declared for the North Central and Northeast districts of Victoria.

Victoria is one of the most fire-prone areas in the world.