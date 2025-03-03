Watch: Man rowing from San Diego to Australia rescued after being caught in cyclone

QUEENSLAND, Australia – A Lithuanian solo rower has been rescued from the treacherous waters of the Coral Sea after being caught in the path of a cyclone.

Aurimas Mockus was attempting to row from San Diego to Australia aboard his vessel, Kursis, when he was caught in the path of Tropical Cyclone Alfred off the Queensland coast, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.

Late Friday, an emergency beacon alerted authorities to Mockus who was stranded about 450 miles east of Mackay, facing 62-mph winds and rough seas.

Photos released by the Department of Defence, Australia captured the cyclonic conditions Mockus endured.

AMSA immediately launched a coordinated response involving the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force.

On Saturday afternoon, aircraft established radio contact with Mockus, providing vital communication amidst difficult conditions. Subsequently, the HMAS Choules departed Brisbane, dispatched by naval crews to intercept and rescue him.

Mockus was successfully rescued on Monday morning.

"The solo sailor is safely aboard HMAS Choules, and the ship is making her way back to Port," Joint Operations Command said in a social media post. "What a great way to start the week! A big shout out to our members that endure these conditions in keeping people safe."

The use of an emergency beacon led to Mockus' immediate response, which the AMSA said was crucial to his successful rescue.