New mother is on the road to recovery after losing everything in Palisades Fire

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – The Palisades wildfire devastated thousands of California residents and families one year ago.

The Palisades Fire began on Jan. 7, 2025, and spread over 23,000 acres. In total, 31 people died in the fire, and 18,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Laura Nativo, a California resident, had been living in the Pacific Palisades for 15 years before the historic wildfire broke out.

She said she's experienced numerous fire warnings in her time and didn’t think this event would be any different. On top of this, Nativo lived across the street from a fire station, giving her a sense of safety.

"We’ve been through so many fire scares in the past, I thought that I would maybe leave for a day and come back," Nativo said, describing how she prepared to evacuate with her senior dog.

Due to her sense of urgency and wanting to get out of there safely, Nativo didn’t think about taking any belongings. Thankfully, it paid off as she was able to beat the heavy traffic and at least save her car from the flames.

She is one of thousands of families that lost everything due to the wildfire. The flames were so intense that a family scrapbook containing countless memories was melted away, even after being stored in a fireproof safe.

Nativo said she has lost all the memories she’s collected since moving to Los Angeles, but has taken solace in the community rallying together.

"It was incredible to see the community of friends and support that all came," Nativo said.

Through it all, Nativo has maintained a positive attitude.

"You lose the photos, but when you still have the friendships, it means so much more, and that kind of gives you peace," Nativo said.

Nativo shared photos of her destroyed rent-controlled apartment as she walked through and evaluated the damage. A heap of destruction and ash is all that remained.

She is unsure whether she will return to the apartment complex, which has been completely leveled. As of now, she doesn't know if the complex will be rebuilt.

Nativo shared that she recently welcomed a baby daughter into the world, and she looks forward to creating new memories in the future with her family as they continue to recover.