Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

New mother is on the road to recovery after losing everything in Palisades Fire

A resident shares her experience of losing everything during the historic wildfire.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
REBUILDING AFTER DEVASTATING WILDFIRE: The Palisades Fire not only destroyed thousands of homes, but also disrupted many residents' lives. Laura Nativo, who lived in the Pacific Palisades for 15 years, joins FOX Weather to discuss how her life has changed since the fires.

Long-time Pacific Palisades resident loses everything in last year’s wildfires

REBUILDING AFTER DEVASTATING WILDFIRE: The Palisades Fire not only destroyed thousands of homes, but also disrupted many residents' lives. Laura Nativo, who lived in the Pacific Palisades for 15 years, joins FOX Weather to discuss how her life has changed since the fires.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – The Palisades wildfire devastated thousands of California residents and families one year ago.

The Palisades Fire began on Jan. 7, 2025, and spread over 23,000 acres. In total, 31 people died in the fire, and 18,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Laura Nativo, a California resident, had been living in the Pacific Palisades for 15 years before the historic wildfire broke out.

  • Laura Nativo shares the damage her apartment sustained during the Palisades wildfire.
    Image 1 of 6

    Laura Nativo shares the damage her apartment sustained during the Palisades wildfire. (Laura Nativo)

  • Laura Nativo poses in front of a heap of damage left behind from her apartment burning down amid the Palisades Wildfire.
    Image 2 of 6

    Laura Nativo poses in front of a heap of damage left behind from her apartment burning down amid the Palisades Wildfire. (Laura Nativo)

  • A burnt landscape littered with debris is all that remains of Laura Nativos' home after large flames destroyed it.
    Image 3 of 6

    A burnt landscape littered with debris is all that remains of Laura Nativos' home after large flames destroyed it.  (Laura Nativo)

  • California resident Laura Nativo shares the devastating damage to her home from the Palisades wildfire in 2025.
    Image 4 of 6

    California resident Laura Nativo shares the devastating damage to her home from the Palisades wildfire in 2025. (Laura Nativo)

  • Laura Nativo shares images of her destroyed apartment complex.
    Image 5 of 6

    Laura Nativo shares images of her destroyed apartment complex. (Laura Nativo)

  • Piles of damage left behind from the Palisades wildfire.
    Image 6 of 6

    Piles of damage left behind from the Palisades wildfire. (Laura Nativo)

She said she's experienced numerous fire warnings in her time and didn’t think this event would be any different. On top of this, Nativo lived across the street from a fire station, giving her a sense of safety.

"We’ve been through so many fire scares in the past, I thought that I would maybe leave for a day and come back," Nativo said, describing how she prepared to evacuate with her senior dog.

Due to her sense of urgency and wanting to get out of there safely, Nativo didn’t think about taking any belongings. Thankfully, it paid off as she was able to beat the heavy traffic and at least save her car from the flames.

RECOUNTING THE HEARTBREAKING LOSS CAUSED BY THE DEADLY PALISADES AND EATON FIRES 1 YEAR LATER

Homes burn in Palisades Fire

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - January 08: Homes burn above Pacific Coast Highway near Will Rodgers State Beach during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA.

(Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

She is one of thousands of families that lost everything due to the wildfire. The flames were so intense that a family scrapbook containing countless memories was melted away, even after being stored in a fireproof safe.

Nativo said she has lost all the memories she’s collected since moving to Los Angeles, but has taken solace in the community rallying together.

"It was incredible to see the community of friends and support that all came," Nativo said.

DRONE VIDEO CAPTURES MALIBU'S APOCALYPTIC DAMAGE AFTER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRESTORM

Through it all, Nativo has maintained a positive attitude.

"You lose the photos, but when you still have the friendships, it means so much more, and that kind of gives you peace," Nativo said.

Laura Nativo takes a photo with her newborn baby daughter.

Laura Nativo takes a photo with her newborn baby daughter.

(Laura Nativo)

Nativo shared photos of her destroyed rent-controlled apartment as she walked through and evaluated the damage. A heap of destruction and ash is all that remained.

She is unsure whether she will return to the apartment complex, which has been completely leveled. As of now, she doesn't know if the complex will be rebuilt.

WATCH: DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS COLORADO FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING FLAMES AMID HEAVY SMOKE

Nativo shared that she recently welcomed a baby daughter into the world, and she looks forward to creating new memories in the future with her family as they continue to recover.

Tags
Loading...