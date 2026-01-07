Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Dramatic video shows Colorado firefighters battling flames amid heavy smoke

The fire district said Louisville officials believe the fire was started by a combine in a field.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A small spark quickly turned into a fast-moving brush fire on Monday during strong, gusty winds and dry conditions. Video from North Metro Fire Rescue District shows firefighters trying to get a handle on the flames as a massive cloud of smoke blocks visibility. 

Watch: Firefighters battle heavy smoke and flames during strong winds in Colorado

A small spark quickly turned into a fast-moving brush fire on Monday during strong, gusty winds and dry conditions. Video from North Metro Fire Rescue District shows firefighters trying to get a handle on the flames as a massive cloud of smoke blocks visibility. 

LOUISVILLE, Colo.– Colorado has experienced dry and windy conditions, causing an increased risk for fire weather over recent weeks.

Dashcam video from Louisville shows North Metro Fire Rescue District firefighters battling a wildfire on the side of a road on Monday.

Firefighters battle a small wildfire in Louisville, Colorado on Jan. 5, 2026.

Firefighters battle a small wildfire in Louisville, Colorado on Jan. 5, 2026. 

(@NMFirePIO/X / FOX Weather)

As the firefighters hosed down the flames through gusty winds, a thick plume of smoke rushed in.

And as the wind pushed more and more smoke in, visibility dropped.

Firefighters rushed to move their vehicles from the path of the smoke and fire.

Smoke from a small wildfire crowds firefighters in Colorado.

Smoke from a small wildfire crowds firefighters in Colorado. 

(@NMFirePIO/X / FOX Weather)

"This dashcam footage from BC62 shows yesterday's fire in Louisville that started from a spark and quickly spread across a field due to dry conditions and high winds," North Metro Fire Rescue District said on X. 

The fire district said Louisville officials believe the fire was started by a combine in a field. 

Smoke from a small Colorado wildfire blocks visibility almost entirely.

Smoke from a small Colorado wildfire blocks visibility almost entirely.

(@NMFirePIO/X / FOX Weather)

The agency warned residents to be cautious and don't participate in any activities that could spark a fire.

Winds on Monday peaked at gusts of 37 mph, according to National Weather Service data.

