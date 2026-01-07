Watch: Dramatic video shows Colorado firefighters battling flames amid heavy smoke

LOUISVILLE, Colo.– Colorado has experienced dry and windy conditions, causing an increased risk for fire weather over recent weeks.

Dashcam video from Louisville shows North Metro Fire Rescue District firefighters battling a wildfire on the side of a road on Monday.

As the firefighters hosed down the flames through gusty winds, a thick plume of smoke rushed in.

And as the wind pushed more and more smoke in, visibility dropped.

Firefighters rushed to move their vehicles from the path of the smoke and fire.

"This dashcam footage from BC62 shows yesterday's fire in Louisville that started from a spark and quickly spread across a field due to dry conditions and high winds," North Metro Fire Rescue District said on X.

The fire district said Louisville officials believe the fire was started by a combine in a field.

The agency warned residents to be cautious and don't participate in any activities that could spark a fire.

Winds on Monday peaked at gusts of 37 mph, according to National Weather Service data.