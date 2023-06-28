Over 80 million under thick haze from Chicago to DC as Canadian wildfire smoke pours across US

CHICAGO – Skies smothered in thick, acrid wildfire smoke are greeting over 80 million people across 13 states in the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and mid-Atlantic as they wake up Wednesday morning, resigning residents to another day of unhealthy air quality.

Widespread air quality index (AQI) readings above 200 and even higher than 250 in some spots can be found in major metro areas, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, denoting "very unhealthy" conditions.

Current air quality in the U.S.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee even warned that air quality levels in some parts of eastern Wisconsin may even fall into the hazardous category Wednesday.

Air quality alerts cover the entirety of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan, along with large swaths of upstate New York, western Pennsylvania and Minnesota. Visibility dropped under 2 miles in Chicago and Milwaukee Wednesday morning, and down to 1 mile in Detroit and Cleveland.

Smoke is even spreading to the southeast into the mid-Atlantic states, prompting air quality alerts in Maryland, Delaware and a large part of North Carolina.

Active air quality alerts in the U.S.

Health officials are urging those in the unhealthy or worse air quality categories to refrain from prolonged or heavy exertion, while the message is even stronger for groups sensitive to air quality such as children, older adults or those with heart and lung ailments: Avoid all physical outdoor activities.

It's the second day in a row of terrible air quality in the region. On Tuesday, Chicago and Detroit were deemed to have the worst air quality in the world. Beaches in Evanston, Illinois, were closed due to air quality issues, and city officials told people to remain indoors. In Wisconsin's Menomonee Falls, a medical airlift flight was unable to respond to a crash, due to wildfire smoke restricting visibility, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee.

"There are (visibility) minimums set by the FAA," a Flight for Life spokesperson told FOX 6. "The visibility was not within those limits."

Computer forecast models indicate the smoke may improve a little later this week in the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest but will become more widespread in the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic states.

Nearly 500 wildfires still burning in Canada

This week, more than 490 active wildfires are burning across Canada, and about half of those are considered out of control. The worst wildfire conditions persist in Ontario and Quebec in eastern Canada, causing smoke to flow into the U.S. and as far away as Europe.

So far this year, more than 2,940 wildfires have started in Canada, burning over 7.7 million hectares (19.5 million acres), according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Lightning likely sparked many of the hundreds of fires burning.