Over 80 million under thick haze from Chicago to DC as Canadian wildfire smoke pours across US
Unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality readings are widespread across the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest on Wednesday as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada continues to pour in across the border.
CHICAGO –Skies smothered in thick, acrid wildfire smoke are greeting over 80 million people across 13 states in the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and mid-Atlantic as they wake up Wednesday morning, resigning residents to another day of unhealthy air quality.
Widespread air quality index (AQI) readings above 200 and even higher than 250 in some spots can be found in major metro areas, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, denoting "very unhealthy" conditions.
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee even warned that air quality levels in some parts of eastern Wisconsin may even fall into the hazardous category Wednesday.
FOX 32 Chicago reports city officials are telling people to stay indoors due to "Unhealthy" to"Very Unhealthy" air quality. Visibility in the Windy City was down to 1 mile on Tuesday with the skyline obscured by the smoke.
Air quality alerts cover the entirety of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa,Indiana and Michigan, along with large swaths of upstate New York, western Pennsylvania and Minnesota. Visibility dropped under 2 miles in Chicago and Milwaukee Wednesday morning, and down to 1 mile in Detroit and Cleveland.
Buildings as smoke from Canada wildfires creates haze in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada are leading to very hazy conditions and prompting air quality alerts in the Chicago area Tuesday. Photographer: Jamie Keleter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Buildings as smoke from Canada wildfires creates haze in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada are leading to very hazy conditions and prompting air quality alerts in the Chicago area Tuesday. Photographer: Jamie Keleter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A tourist boat passes on the St-Lawrence river as the Biosphere is seen in the background with the smoke caused by the wildfires in Northern Quebec in Montreal, Quebec, on June 25, 2023. Montreal had the worst air quality in the world according to IQ Air. Environment Canada issued a Smog warning because of the smoke and discouraged exercise and spending too long outdoors. Environment Canada also suggested the use of N95 face masks. The smoke is expected to pass by Monday afternoon. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Two women look at the Jacques-Cartier Bridge through the smoke caused by the wildfires in Northern Quebec in Montreal, Quebec, on June 25, 2023. Montreal had the worst air quality in the world according to IQ Air. Environment Canada issued a Smog warning because of the smoke and discouraged exercise and spending too long outdoors. Environment Canada also suggested the use of N95 face masks. The smoke is expected to pass by Monday afternoon. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES - JUNE 27: A view of the smoky air in downtown Chicago seen from Highway 90 as the air quality is at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in Chicago, United States on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Chicago's skyline is seen from the 360 Chicago Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketing the city, on June 27, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement, "The City of Chicago is carefully monitoring and taking precautions as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has categorized our Air Quality Index as "unhealthy" due to Canadian wildfire smoke present in the Chicago region. We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors."
Chicago hides behind a veil of Canadian wildfire smoke on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 27: Fans arrive prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. A air quality alert was issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - JUNE 2023: Smoke from Canadian wildfires is seen from Boom Island Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Smoke from two different regions in Canada has combined to once again make the air unhealthy in Minnesota. (Photo by Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: Smoke from the Canadian wild fires can be seen in the air as Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals returns to the dugout during the seventh inning of a game against the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium on June 27, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Smoke is even spreading to the southeast into the mid-Atlantic states, prompting air quality alerts in Maryland, Delaware and a large part of North Carolina.
Health officials are urging those in the unhealthy or worse air quality categories to refrain from prolonged or heavy exertion, while the message is even stronger for groups sensitive to air quality such as children, older adults or those with heart and lung ailments: Avoid all physical outdoor activities.
"There are (visibility) minimums set by the FAA," a Flight for Life spokesperson told FOX 6. "The visibility was not within those limits."
Computer forecast models indicate the smoke may improve a little later this week in the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest but will become more widespread in the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic states.
Nearly 500 wildfires still burning in Canada
This week, more than 490 active wildfires are burning across Canada, and about half of those are considered out of control. The worst wildfire conditions persist in Ontario and Quebec in eastern Canada, causing smoke to flow into the U.S. and as far away as Europe.