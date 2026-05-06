Watch: 6 saved from sinking boat in Florida lake amid hazardous weather as rescuers, Good Samaritan team up

LAKE TOHOPEKALIGA, Fla. — Rescuers raced against the clock Saturday to save six people from a sinking boat after hazardous weather turned East Lake Tohopekaliga into a dangerous scene.

MASSIVE COLD FRONT BLASTS ROCKIES WITH SNOW, EAST COAST WASHOUT AND SOUTHERN SEVERE STORMS TO FOLLOW

The emergency unfolded rapidly, with video capturing the moment passengers began to put on life vests and throw items overboard to lighten the vessel.

On May 2, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a vessel taking on water in the middle of the lake. Officials confirmed there were six people aboard.

SEE IT: FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER LEAPS ONTO RUNAWAY BOAT AFTER OPERATOR FALLS OVERBOARD

Rescue operations began around 1 p.m. after the Aviation (STAR) Unit located the vessel and guided surface crews to the scene.

Aerial views showed the extent of the damage, with the boat having taken on so much water that the stern appeared completely submerged.

A wind advisory had been issued earlier that day for Osceola County through the entire afternoon, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Reported wind gusts reached 20 to 25 mph around the time of the rescue, creating choppy waters that could have hindered rescuers battling the wind and waves.

SEE IT: COAST GUARD RESCUES FATHER AND SON AFTER THEIR BOAT CAPSIZES

Following the rescue, a sub-severe thunderstorm rolled through the area around 1:25 p.m., which would have worsened conditions significantly had the emergency still been ongoing.

Video shows the vessel rocking through the waves as it continued to rapidly take on water.

"Just for the heads-up. They’re about to take some water up all over the bow, and once that happens, I’m afraid it’s going to go down quickly," you hear one officer say.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As conditions deteriorated, some passengers entered the water before crews could reach them. It was a massive team effort from the Ag Marine Unit, patrol deputies, and the St. Cloud Police Department Marine Unit—assisted by a Good Samaritan—to safely rescue all six passengers.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, no serious injuries were reported.

2 RESCUED IN MULTIAGENCY EFFORT AFTER FISHING BOAT SLAMMED AGROUND BY WAVES IN MASSACHUSETTS

Officials noted that incidents like this serve as a critical reminder of the importance of monitoring weather conditions before heading out on the water.