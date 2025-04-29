See it: Florida police officer leaps onto runaway boat after operator falls overboard

SARASOTA, Fla. – Police in Sarasota, Florida, performed a high-speed rescue on the open waters of Sarasota Bay on Monday.

In a scene out of an action movie, Lieutenant Bruce King jumped onto an unmanned boat that was circling the waters at around 40 mph after the boat's operator had fallen overboard, according to police.

King was able to bring the runaway boat under control, and the boater was rescued with only minor injuries.

Police released several angles of the daring rescue, including body camera footage showing waves splashing on police officers as they pulled alongside the distressed ship.

Police gently tapped the runaway boat, allowing Lieutenant King enough time to make his move.

Conditions at the time of the intervention were calm, and the rip current risk was low.

In a news release, police said that they were responding to a call of a boater in distress when they found the unmanned vessel.

Several agencies, including the Coast Guard, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and SeaTow, a boat recovery company, responded to the incident.

SeaTow was able to use a tow line to slow the boat down enough for the officer to successfully jump onto the moving boat and bring it to a stop.

The rescued boater told police that he was thrown from his vessel after he avoided another boat that allegedly cut in front of his ship.

Police say he was not wearing a life jacket at the time and remind people to always wear a life jacket on the water.