How older adults can prepare for hurricanes and other natural disasters

About 60% of hurricane victims are 50 years of age or older, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is due to a number of factors, such as the greater prevalence of chronic conditions, living in older homes, isolation from their communities and fear of losing photos or other sentimental items, according to AARP Florida state director Jeff Johnson.

Here are some tips on how Americans of this vulnerable group can address these specific factors and prepare themselves for hurricanes and other potentially deadly storms.

Assess where you live

One of the most important ways to prepare is to take an assessment of where you live, according to Johnson. This means seeing if you live in an evacuation zone, which is an area that is susceptible to flooding, storm surge or other dangers should a hurricane or tropical storm come by.

While people who live on high ground may never be asked to evacuate, those living in lower lying areas may need to evacuate as they are at higher risk of flooding. Rainfall flooding caused nearly 57% of direct deaths during tropical cyclones, making it the deadliest hazard in most years, according to the NHC.

To find out which evacuation zone you live in, check out the FEMA website.

Assess the quality of your housing

To determine whether a home can withstand a powerful storm, Johnson said people should consider the age and type of construction of their home.

For example, residents living in manufactured homes are almost always told to evacuate. In fact, residents of manufactured homes are 15-20 times more likely to be killed during a tornado than residents in a permanent home.

Residents of permanent homes, specifically older ones, should consider whether their homes are up to the latest building codes. Johnson noted how in Florida, stronger building codes have been implemented over the years to help ensure new constructions are able to survive hurricane-level winds.

Many older homes, however, were built before the stronger codes were enacted and so may not be able to withstand certain storm conditions. Because of this, Johnson recommends that residents of older homes consider evacuating even if they are not in an evacuation zone.

Identify where you will go ahead of the storm

Should you need to evacuate, Johnson suggests determining where you will go. Options may include a neighbor’s home, another community, a hotel or a shelter system set up by your local government.

Wherever the destination ahead of a storm, Johnson recommends confirming whether that location can meet an individual’s needs. For example, older adults may have medical needs, such as power for an oxygen machine. Shelters that can meet these special needs usually have a registration system set up, so individuals should try to register ahead of a storm.

Another special need for many older Americans involves whether a shelter or other location can house their pets.

For older adults whose children may have left home or they have lost their spouse, Johnson said pets often become their primary companions. This leads them to stay home and not evacuate, so the pets are not left behind. By finding a shelter that can accommodate pets, however, families can stay together in a safe location during a storm.

Keep important documents close

A million concerns run through your head as a person may evacuate their home. Some of the things all Americans, but particularly older adults, should remember to keep handy are vital documents. These include, but are not limited to:

Birth certificates

Social security information

Passports

Property insurance

Title to the house

Financial information

Having these documents in one place where they can be easily accessed during an evacuation can make the process of rebuilding your life after a storm much easier.

To learn more about how to prepare for hurricanes and other natural disasters, Johnson recommended checking out the AARP website.