How older adults can prepare for hurricanes and other natural disasters

Here are some tips on how Americans of this vulnerable group can address certain factors and prepare themselves for hurricanes and other potentially deadly storms.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Bob Penn, Region Merchandising Manager with Home Depot, discusses best practices on how to prepare your home for a hurricane or tornado.

How to prepare your home for a hurricane or tornado

About 60% of hurricane victims are 50 years of age or older, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is due to a number of factors, such as the greater prevalence of chronic conditions, living in older homes, isolation from their communities and fear of losing photos or other sentimental items, according to AARP Florida state director Jeff Johnson.

Here are some tips on how Americans of this vulnerable group can address these specific factors and prepare themselves for hurricanes and other potentially deadly storms.

Assess where you live

ST CLOUD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2022/10/04: Kit Brown paddles his boat in a flooded street near his home in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park in St. Cloud. Residents of the community were issued a voluntary evacuation order due to rising water levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A man paddles his boat in a flooded street near his home in St. Cloud, Florida on October 4, 2022. Residents of the community were issued a voluntary evacuation order due to rising water levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

(Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

One of the most important ways to prepare is to take an assessment of where you live, according to Johnson. This means seeing if you live in an evacuation zone, which is an area that is susceptible to flooding, storm surge or other dangers should a hurricane or tropical storm come by.

WHAT IS MY HURRICANE EVACUATION ZONE?

While people who live on high ground may never be asked to evacuate, those living in lower lying areas may need to evacuate as they are at higher risk of flooding. Rainfall flooding caused nearly 57% of direct deaths during tropical cyclones, making it the deadliest hazard in most years, according to the NHC.

To find out which evacuation zone you live in, check out the FEMA website.

Assess the quality of your housing

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2022/10/07: Mirta Marangi stands in front of a pile of her furniture which was ruined when several feet of water from Hurricane Ian flooded her apartment at the Kissimmee Homes Apartments in Kissimmee, Florida. Most of the apartments suffered substantial flood damage and residents were ordered to evacuate their homes by today so that work crews can begin the clean up and repair process. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A woman stands in front of a pile of her furniture which was ruined when several feet of water from Hurricane Ian flooded her apartment at the Kissimmee Homes Apartments in Kissimmee, Florida. Oct. 7, 2022.

(Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

To determine whether a home can withstand a powerful storm, Johnson said people should consider the age and type of construction of their home.

For example, residents living in manufactured homes are almost always told to evacuate. In fact, residents of manufactured homes are 15-20 times more likely to be killed during a tornado than residents in a permanent home.

HOW TO STAY SAFE IN YOUR MOBILE OR MANUFACTURED HOME DURING A TORNADO

Residents of permanent homes, specifically older ones, should consider whether their homes are up to the latest building codes. Johnson noted how in Florida, stronger building codes have been implemented over the years to help ensure new constructions are able to survive hurricane-level winds.

Many older homes, however, were built before the stronger codes were enacted and so may not be able to withstand certain storm conditions. Because of this, Johnson recommends that residents of older homes consider evacuating even if they are not in an evacuation zone.

Identify where you will go ahead of the storm

With the evacuation of St. Lucie County lifted, residents who have been staying in the shelter at Fort Pierce High School leave to return to their homes on September 4, 2019. - Hurricane Dorian churned towards the US Wednesday after leaving seven dead in the Bahamas. Dorian, which has dumped as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain on the Bahamas, was downgraded Tuesday morning to a Category 2 hurricane on the five-level wind scale. But it is "expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days," the National Hussicane Center said. (Photo by Adam DelGiudice / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADAM DELGIUDICE/AFP via Getty Images)

With the evacuation of St. Lucie County lifted, residents who have been staying in the shelter at Fort Pierce High School leave to return to their homes on September 4, 2019.

(Adam DelGiudice / AFP / Getty Images)

Should you need to evacuate, Johnson suggests determining where you will go. Options may include a neighbor’s home, another community, a hotel or a shelter system set up by your local government.

Wherever the destination ahead of a storm, Johnson recommends confirming whether that location can meet an individual’s needs. For example, older adults may have medical needs, such as power for an oxygen machine. Shelters that can meet these special needs usually have a registration system set up, so individuals should try to register ahead of a storm.

HOW ONE GROUP OF AMERICANS MAKES UP 60% OF ALL HURRICANE DEATHS

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Florida Army National Guard members help Tim Tuitt evacuate from Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 3, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The death toll in the state from Ian rose to at least 100 today following the storm making landfall as Category 4 hurricane, causing extensive damage along the coast as rescue crews continued the search for survivors. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida Army National Guard members help a man evacuate with his pet from Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian on October 3, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Another special need for many older Americans involves whether a shelter or other location can house their pets.

For older adults whose children may have left home or they have lost their spouse, Johnson said pets often become their primary companions. This leads them to stay home and not evacuate, so the pets are not left behind. By finding a shelter that can accommodate pets, however, families can stay together in a safe location during a storm.

Keep important documents close

A woman holds documents in her hands.

(Centre for Ageing Better / Unsplash / FOX Weather)

A million concerns run through your head as a person may evacuate their home. Some of the things all Americans, but particularly older adults, should remember to keep handy are vital documents. These include, but are not limited to:

  • Birth certificates
  • Social security information
  • Passports
  • Property insurance
  • Title to the house
  • Financial information

Having these documents in one place where they can be easily accessed during an evacuation can make the process of rebuilding your life after a storm much easier.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

To learn more about how to prepare for hurricanes and other natural disasters, Johnson recommended checking out the AARP website.

