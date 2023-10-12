How one group of Americans makes up 60% of all hurricane victims

Hurricanes are the most powerful storms on the planet, and one age group is most impacted by the often deadly nature of the storms.

According to a recent study by the National Hurricane Center, about 60% of hurricane victims were 50 years of age or older.

A few factors contribute to their increased vulnerability, according to AARP Florida state director Jeff Johnson. For example, the older a person is the more likely they are to have chronic conditions that could make weathering a hurricane more stressful.

Additionally, many older Americans have lived in their homes for a long period of time. This means that their homes may not be updated to the latest building codes in terms of being able to weather storms, such as hurricanes, Johnson said.

Other factors have more to do with how a person is connected with their community and psychological nature of evacuating before a storm.

FLORIDA WIDOW RECOVERS WEDDING RING LOST DURING HURRICANE IDALIA

Older adults may move to a new community where they can spend their retirement, which is often the case for folks who have recently moved down to Florida. While they may enjoy their waterfront scenery, their unfamiliarity with their new neighbors can present a challenge.

Evidence has shown that across hurricanes and other disasters, a person’s level of social connectedness or social capital plays a significant role in determining how well the person fares during a storm, according to Johnson.

"In other words, if your neighbors are looking out for you and if you know your neighbors, you're going to be more likely to get through a storm okay than if nobody knows your name," he said.

‘IT WAS LIFE OR DEATH’: EVACUATING A LOVED ONE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS CAN BE SCARIER THAN A HURRICANE

This is particularly true for people who have relocated in retirement and not built strong social connections in their new neighborhood, along with those who have aged in place in a neighborhood that has changed around them and lost their primary social contacts.

Johnson noted that it can be very dangerous for an older adult to go through a storm by themselves.

While having strong social ties can play a critical role in a person’s survival during a storm, some older adults still choose not to evacuate. Johnson said that, especially after Hurricane Ian, there were many reports of people who did not evacuate, leading some to feel anger toward those who decided to stay behind.

This decision is motivated by something more abstract but also more deeply felt than the dangers of an oncoming storm.

FLORIDA WIDOW FINDS COURAGE TO REBUILD AFTER HURRICANE IAN

"If you've got pictures from your wedding and the baby book from your kids and a lifetime of memories in a place, it takes a lot of effort knowing that it might not be there when you get back," Johnson said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While many may recognize that staying home won’t make a difference in whether their home or belongings are saved, he noted it doesn’t make it easier to walk away.