Coastal landmarks: The most stunning lighthouses across the US

For generations, lighthouses have stood as enduring symbols of America's maritime history. They have guided sailors and boaters safely to shore.

These iconic structures are considered to have played a vital role in navigation along the nation's coastlines.

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Today, many of these historic beacons continue to captivate residents, photographers and history enthusiasts alike.

From beautiful cliffs to sandy shores, they remain some of the most picturesque landmarks in the country.

Here are some of the most stunning lighthouses in the U.S.:

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse: Jupiter, Florida

Known as one of Florida’s most recognizable coastal landmarks, this lighthouse is located on the north side of the Jupiter Inlet.

Completed in 1860, the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse was built to help guide ships navigating Florida’s southeast coast.

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Today, visitors can climb the lighthouse for panoramic views of the surrounding waterways and coastline.

Heceta Head Lighthouse: Yachats, Oregon

Built in 1893, this iconic lighthouse sits 206 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

Its light can be seen from up to 21 miles away, helping sailors navigate Oregon's coastline.

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Standing 56-feet-tall, the lighthouse is set against a breathtaking coastal backdrop, making it a favorite destination for photographers and sightseers alike.

North Pier Lighthouse: St. Joseph, Michigan

This historic lighthouse was built in 1907, when the city required navigational aids for ships entering the harbor from Lake Michigan.

North Pier Lighthouse is one of the most photographed lighthouses on the Great Lakes.

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Especially in the winter, photographers from around the world come to see the lighthouse encased in thick layers of ice.

Rose Island Lighthouse: Newport, Rhode Island

Built in 1870, this lighthouse sits atop a man-made island originally created as part of the harbor’s defense system.

It was constructed to guide ships safely through the busy harbor, and it once served as a navigational aid for nearly a century.

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Today, the restored lighthouse operates as a historic landmark and an overnight stay, offering visitors sweeping views of the bay.

Pigeon Point Lighthouse: Pescadero, California

Standing 115 feet tall, this lighthouse is one of the tallest in the U.S. and the tallest on the West Coast.

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The Pigeon Point Lighthouse was built in 1872 and is located above the Pacific shoreline.

It was constructed to help guide ships safely through the foggy and rocky waters, but today it is a popular coastal landmark, offering scenic ocean views.

Portland Head Light: Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Considered one of the most popular lighthouses in the U.S., it is located on the rocky coast of Maine and is one of the oldest lighthouses in the country.

It was first lit in 1791 under orders from George Washington.

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The Portland Head Lighthouse sits in Fort Williams Park on a cliff and overlooks the entrance to Portland Harbor, making it one of the most photographed lighthouses in the U.S.

Scituate Lighthouse: Scituate, Massachusetts

It’s located on the rocky coast of Scituate Harbor and is one of the most photographed lighthouses in Massachusetts.

Built in 1811, it gained historical fame during the War of 1812, when local residents reportedly used it to help stop British forces from attacking the harbor.

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Today, it’s an iconic landmark that attracts visitors for its classic New England coastal scenery.

St. Augustine Lighthouse: St. Augustine, Florida

The St. Augustine Lighthouse is known to be one of the most recognizable lighthouses in Florida.

Built in the late 1800s, the black-and-white striped tower that rises over 140 feet, was designed to help guide ships safely.

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It now operates as a maritime museum and popular tourist attraction.

Bass Harbor Lighthouse: Mount Desert Island, Maine

This lighthouse sits on the rocky cliffs of Acadia National Park and is famous for its dramatic setting above the Atlantic Ocean.

It was built in 1858 as a small white lighthouse with a red lantern room.

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It overlooks crashing waves and a rocky shoreline, making it one of the most photographed coastal scenes in New England.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Buxton, North Carolina

It is known to be one of the tallest brick lighthouses in the U.S., standing at 198 feet.

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It was first lit in 1870 to warn ships of the dangerous waters that is known as the "Graveyard of the Atlantic."

Today, it is a major landmark of the Outer Banks.