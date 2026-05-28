10 underrated coastal towns you should visit this summer

While famous beach towns draw much of the attention, some of America's most rewarding summer getaways are the lesser-known coastal communities.

As the nation looks ahead to celebrating America's 250th anniversary, here are 10 scenic coastal towns across the United States that are well worth a visit this summer, according to Travel and Leisure.

Carmel-by-the Sea, California

Starting off on the West Coast, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a small village on California’s Monterey peninsula known for its white-sand beaches and scenic coastal views.

Strolling the sand on Carmel Beach and nearby attractions like the scenic 17-Mile Drive and Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, where oceanfront hiking trails with scenic lookouts for marine life make for a perfect summer day in the must-visit coastal town.

Bald Head Island, North Carolina

Shifting over to the East Coast, Bald Head Island is a quiet barrier island off the coast of North Carolina known for its wide beaches, maritime forests, and most notably, for it's absence of cars, with most visitors getting around by golf cart or bicycle.

Summer travelers visit the barrier island to kayak, fish, bike and climb Old Baldy, the state’s oldest standing lighthouse, while the island’s protected dunes and nature preserves give it a laid-back, uncrowded feel. The combination of coastal scenery, family-friendly outdoor activities and a slower pace that brings you far away from the hurdles of a congested life has made Bald Head Island a must-visit coastal location.

St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine is a historic coastal city in northeast Florida known for its Spanish colonial architecture, brick-lined streets, and waterfront setting along Matanzas Bay. Visitors are drawn to landmarks like Castillo de San Marcos, the historic downtown district, and nearby Atlantic beaches, along with summer activities including boat tours, seafood dining and outdoor live music.

The city’s mix of history, walkability, and beach-town atmosphere gives it a different feel from Florida’s larger resort destinations.

Block Island, Rhode Island

Just off the coast of Rhode Island, Block Island is a destination known for its coastal bluffs, wide beaches and classic New England summer atmosphere. During peak tourist season, visitors flock to the island for biking, boating, beach days, seafood restaurants and hiking trails along the Atlantic Ocean.

An all-around scenic ocean destination, Mohegan Bluffs and Southeast Lighthouse top the list of must-do's if you're looking to enjoy the day outdoors. Its limited development and easy ferry access from the mainland give Block Island a quieter, more laid-back feel than many larger East Coast beach towns.

Provincetown, Massachusetts

Provincetown sits at the tip of Cape Cod and is known for its beaches, arts scene, and lively summer atmosphere.

Visitors come for whale-watching tours, bike rides through the Cape Cod National Seashore, dune excursions, seafood restaurants, galleries and some of the most active nightlife on the New England coast.

Ocracoke, North Carolina

On North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Ocracoke is a small village known for its beaches, laid-back pace and strong connection to the region’s fishing and boating culture. A ferry to the island opens the door to biking through the village, kayaking and exploring long stretches of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The island is also home to the historic Ocracoke Lighthouse and a number of waterfront seafood spots that will make your visit worthwhile.

Friday Harbor, San Juan Islands, Washington

Moving back out West, Friday Harbor is the main town on Washington’s San Juan Island.

Known for its waterfront setting, walkable downtown and easy access to the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Whale-watching tours, kayaking, sailing and hiking offer the perfect mix of coastal charm.

The town also serves as a gateway to the broader San Juan Islands, where scenic ferry rides, coastal parks, and opportunities to spot orcas, seals and even bald eagles draw travelers throughout the season.

Edisto, South Carolina

Edisto Beach is a small coastal community on South Carolina’s Edisto Island known for its relaxed atmosphere, uncrowded shoreline, and lack of large-scale resort development. This South Carolina getaway offers premier beach combing, fishing, boating and kayaking, and invites you to get lost exploring nearby Edisto Beach State Park, which offers trails through maritime forest and salt marsh landscapes.

The area is also popular for its fresh seafood, family-friendly pace and natural scenery that provides a quieter alternative to South Carolina’s busier beach destinations.

Sanibel Island, Florida

In southwest Florida, Sanibel Island is a Gulf Coast destination known for its shell-strewn beaches, abundant wildlife, and commitment to preserving its natural environment. Visitors come for shelling, biking along miles of paved trails, kayaking through mangrove waterways, and explore the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge, one of the region’s premier bird-watching spots.

With miles of bike paths, abundant wildlife, and some of the country’s best shelling beaches, Sanibel offers a distinctly nature-focused coastal getaway.

Port Aransas, Texas

Port Aransas is a laid-back beach town on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast, known for its wide sandy beaches, boating culture and year-round connection to the water. Summer visitors come for fishing charters, dolphin cruises, kayaking, bird-watching and beach days, while the town’s marinas, seafood restaurants, and live music venues keep the waterfront lively.

Its mix of outdoor recreation, coastal scenery and casual island atmosphere has made it one of Texas’ most popular seaside escapes.