10 of America's hidden gem spots you can't miss this summer

It's America's 250th birthday year, and we're taking a look at some of the best "hidden gem" spots across our country worth checking out this summer.

National parks, national forests, beautiful beaches, cities, mountains and dozens of other stunning landscapes are what make America beautiful.

We've put together a list of 10 places you may not know about to visit in the U.S.:

Crater Lake, Oregon

This massive lake is the deepest in all the United States, created more than 7,700 years ago when a volcano erupted atop a mountain, weakening the mountain and causing it to collapse and a crater to form which fills with water.

Crater Lake in Oregon is known for its stunning blue waters, year-round, as the lake rarely freezes due to the heat beneath the lake's surface.

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Roughly an hour's drive from the California-Oregon border, this lake is sure to take your breath away.

Asheville, North Carolina

Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville, North Carolina is a stunning destination filled with things to do.

Known for its River Arts District and southern charm, the Blue Ridge Mountains offer tons of hiking trails, scenic drives and mountains of history, including the famous Biltmore Village and Biltmore Mansion.

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Asheville is a year-round destination worth checking out.

Portland, Maine

Perhaps one of Maine's more well-known places to go, Portland is a storybook coastal New England town that combines blue-collar America with incredible charm and cuisine.

The iconic Portland Head Light is set along the rocky coastline, making it a picture-perfect vacation spot.

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Fly into Portland or drive up scenic Interstate 95 in New England to visit the city for a sure-good time.

Everglades National Park, Florida

Everglades National Park is the largest subtropical wilderness in the U.S. with an array of opportunities for exploration, including guided tours, boating, camping, biking and bird-watching.

This national park takes you through flora and fauna and extensive bio-diversity in both its wet and dry seasons.

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Everglades National Park is a can't-miss spot on your next South Florida vacation.

Caddo Lake, Texas

This hidden lake is the largest naturally occurring lake in the state of Texas, at a whopping 25,400 acres.

Caddo Lake has the largest cypress forest in the world, with stunning bald cypress trees throughout the lake.

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Located on the border of Texas and Louisiana, Caddo Lake offers so many things to do, including paddling, hiking and camping.

Denali National Park, Alaska

Housing 6 million acres of wild land, Denali National Park in Alaska offers so much more to see than just the Denali mountains.

Denali has so many incredible photography opportunities, as well as backpacking, hiking and mountaineering options.

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Open year-round, Denali National Park is the easiest to get to in the summer, but in winter, visitors can still come explore the park when snow and ice dominate the landscape.

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Typically, open May through October to tourists, Mackinac Island is a serene city off Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

What makes this city unique is the fact that it's car-free, only reachable by ferry. The city enacted the rule in 1898 to keep the historic charm.

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Grab a bike and enjoy the island with its world-famous fudge and horse-drawn carriage tours.

Glass Beach, California

Glass Beach, located in Fort Bragg, California, is one of the state's most incredible natural wonders.

For decades in the early to mid-20th century, residents of Fort Bragg used to dump things off the seaside bluffs. Over time, the ocean wore these items down, creating smooth, colorful pebbles.

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Absolutely worth seeing, the sea glass is unable to be taken home as the beach is protected under MacKerricher State Park, but the photos you take will last forever.

Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah

Sitting at over 10,000 feet and overlooking a half-mile amphitheater, Cedar Breaks National Monument is a gorgeous natural landscape among Utah's many scenic terrains.

The open sky offers the perfect place for hiking, skiing and snowmobiling, as well as night sky tours hosted by the National Monument rangers.

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Found in southwest Utah, Cedar Breaks National Monument is definitely a hidden gem worth visiting.

Kahalu'u Beach Park, Hawaii

Easily accessible on the Big Island of Hawaii, Kahalu'u Beach Park is a great family-friendly beach perfect for swimming, snorkeling and surfing.

Contained by an underwater rock wall built by ancient Hawaiians, the bay only sees calm, small waves.

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Because the water is shallower, sunlight nourishes the coral, allowing for snorkelers to catch a glimpse of unique, brightly-colored fish.