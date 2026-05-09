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Top 10 cities in America with the most beautiful skylines worth seeing

These skylines are some of the best and brightest in America.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Strong thunderstorms and flash flooding rolled through Chicago on Monday, including triggering this triple-pronged lightning strike that lit up the skyline. 00:34

FILE: Triple lightning strike sends jolt through Chicago skyline

Strong thunderstorms and flash flooding rolled through Chicago on Monday, including triggering this triple-pronged lightning strike that lit up the skyline.

When driving or flying into a big city, one of the things that makes it shine is the skyline. A list reveals the 10 most beautiful skylines in America.

McLuck analyzed and ranked U.S. city skylines by combining skyscraper data, satellite-derived brightness levels and online popularity signals to rank which stood out as most beautiful.

Check out which ones made the list:

1. New York City 

It's no secret that New York has one of the most iconic skylines in America with beautiful and uniquely designed skyscrapers that make the skyline stand out.

The Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the Chrysler Building and the Freedom Tower are just a few of the most magnificent monuments and skyscrapers that make up the Big Apple's skyline.

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JERSEY CITY, NJ - MAY 2: The Statue of Liberty stands in front of the Empire State Building, 432 Park Avenue, the JPMorgan Chase headquarters, and One Vanderbilt in midtown Manhattan in New York City on May 2, 2026, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - MAY 2: The Statue of Liberty stands in front of the Empire State Building, 432 Park Avenue, the JPMorgan Chase headquarters, and One Vanderbilt in midtown Manhattan in New York City on May 2, 2026, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.  

(Gary Hershorn / Getty Images)

2. Chicago 

The Windy City took second place. Chicago's skyline has a few famous buildings that set it apart on Lake Michigan's shoreline. The Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, is probably the most iconic.

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Other notable buildings that make up the skyline include St. Regis Chicago and 875 North Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24:A wide-angle view shows the downtown Chicago skyline reflected in the partially frozen surface of Lake Michigan on January 24, 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24:A wide-angle view shows the downtown Chicago skyline reflected in the partially frozen surface of Lake Michigan on January 24, 2026.  

(Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu  / Getty Images)

3. Miami 

Miami's skyline nabbed third-best in the U.S., with bold, modern skyscrapers making up the city's horizon.

Some of the most iconic buildings in Miami include One Thousand Museum, a unique futuristic building along the coast, as well as Miami Tower, another notable skyscraper.

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 08: A view of Downtown Miami skyline on June 08, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 08: A view of Downtown Miami skyline on June 08, 2025 in Miami, Florida. 

( Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA / Getty Images)

4. Dallas 

Texas' third-largest city stole fourth place on the list. While maybe not quite as iconic as the three water-adjacent cities above, land-locked Dallas has a skyline you can't miss.

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The glowing Bank of America Tower, along with the Reunion Tower observation deck and the angular, all-glass design of Fountain Place are some of the buildings that make Dallas' skyline unique.

The skyline of Dallas, Texas is seen, on May 14, 2026.

The skyline of Dallas, Texas is seen, on May 14, 2026. 

(RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP / Getty Images)

5. Atlanta 

Georgia's capital and largest city has a great skyline. One of the biggest aviation hubs in the country, thousands of people fly into Atlanta every day, getting a glimpse of the city's horizon.

Made of a mix of skyscrapers and historic architecture, some of Atlanta's most notable buildings include the Bank of America Plaza with its intricate design, along with Truist Plaza and the soon-to-be completed skyscraper at 1072 West Peachtree.

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 6: Midtown Atlanta Skyline during BMI Atlanta Acoustic Lounge at The Retreat by Gathering Spot on November 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 6: Midtown Atlanta Skyline during BMI Atlanta Acoustic Lounge at The Retreat by Gathering Spot on November 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

(Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty Images)

6. Boston 

The only city in New England to make the list, Boston's skyline is defined by historic buildings and modern-era architecture.

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Some of the iconic buildings to make up the skyline include the Prudential Tower and 200 Clarendon Street, formerly known as John Hancock Tower as well as Custom House Tower, one of the city's very first "skyscrapers" at 492 feet tall.
 

The Boston skyline at night is visible from Boston Harbor in Boston, USA, on July 2, 2024.

The Boston skyline at night is visible from Boston Harbor in Boston, USA, on July 2, 2024. 

(Erica Denhoff/NurPhoto / Getty Images)

7. Las Vegas

Las Vegas, also known as Sin City, has so many buildings that make it stand out in the middle of the Mojave Desert in Nevada

The newly-constructed Sphere Las Vegas, the Stratosphere, Paris Las Vegas' Eiffel Tower and the High Roller Observation Wheel are just some of the iconic infrastructure along the Las Vegas strip.

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A view of the city with Sphere and Strip in Las Vegas, United States on November 16, 2023.

A view of the city with Sphere and Strip in Las Vegas, United States on November 16, 2023. 

(Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto  / Getty Images)

8. Seattle

Probably the most iconic in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle's skyline is characterized by two main features: The Space Needle and Mount Rainier in the background.

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Other famous buildings in Seattle include Columbia Center and the uniquely-shaped Rainier Tower.

The Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, US, on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, US, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. 

(SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

9. Houston 

Houston, the most populated city in Texas, is one of several large cities in Texas and the second city in the state to make the list.

Some of Houston's most famous buildings include the TC Energy Center with its interesting postmodernist multi-gabled design, as well as Heritage Plaza and Williams Tower.

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A view of the skyline in downtown Houston, Texas on April 8, 2025.

A view of the skyline in downtown Houston, Texas on April 8, 2025. 

(RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP / Getty Images)

10. Los Angeles 

Los Angeles rounds out the top 10 list of most beautiful skylines in the U.S. with a bang. Set in front of the San Gabriel Mountains, the City of Angels has a stunning skyline.

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Some of the buildings that make it stand out include the Wilshire Grand Center with its sail-shaped top and glass exterior, US Bank Tower with its circular design and the tall rectangular black glass design of AON Center.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23 : A view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline with the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains in the background seen from the Culver City Stairs on February 23, 2026 in Culver City, California

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23 : A view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline with the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains in the background seen from the Culver City Stairs on February 23, 2026 in Culver City, California.  

(Apu Gomes / Getty Images)

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