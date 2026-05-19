Lāhainā Noon: The rare solar phenomenon that makes shadows disappear in Hawaii

Have you ever felt like the sun was directly overhead? In Hawaii, it's possible it actually is.

During a phenomenon known as Lāhainā Noon, the sun passes almost directly above the islands, causing upright objects to cast little to no shadow.

As an isolated archipelago located in the central Pacific Ocean roughly 2,400-miles from the closest U.S. mainland, Hawaii fosters phenomenons the rest of the U.S. can't relate to.

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Lāhainā Noon is one such thing, and the astronomical phenomenon only occurs when the timing is perfect.

Twice a year, in May and July, the sun passes directly overhead parts of the Earth at a perfect 90-degree angle – a phenomenon the Bishop Museum, the State of Hawaiʻi Museum of Natural and Cultural History, coined Lāhainā Noon.

During a Lāhainā Noon, as the sun directly passes over the island, upright objects like flagpoles, utility poles and fire hydrants cast no shadow.

The unique phenomenon can only occur within the tropics, between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, making Hawaii the only U.S. state where the "Zero-Shadow" can be observed.

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The annual shade-taking phenomenon was a normal thing for islanders, but there wasn't an "official" name to describe the rare sun show. So, the Bishop Museum held a contest to award a name to the phenomenon, and the winner was Lāhainā Noon.

According to the Bishop Museum, the dates, times and locations in Hawaiʻi where Lāhainā Noon can be observed are listed below.