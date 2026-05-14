Washington man arrested after viral video shows him throwing rock at endangered Hawaiian seal

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A 38-year-old man from Washington has been criminally charged after a viral video captured an individual throwing a rock at an endangered monk seal while on vacation in Hawaii.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Hawaii, Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, Washington, was charged by criminal complaint on May 12, 2026, for harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

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According to the criminal complaint, viral video footage filmed on May 5 captured Lytvynchuk on the sand of a Hawaiian beach hurling a rock at the beloved monk seal, Lani, in the Lahaina area of Maui.

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Lytvynchuk was arrested on May 13, near Seattle, Washington, by Special Agents of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

According to the press release, the rock narrowly missed Lani's nose, startling her and causing her to rear up out of the water.

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Witnesses confronted Lytvynchuk immediately, and told him they contacted law enforcement, to which Lytvynchuk reportedly responded that he was "rich enough to pay the fines," before walking away, the release said.

After the event, witnesses said Lani remained stationary, causing great concern for the well-being of the endangered seal.

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"The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani," U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said. "We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court."

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According to the release, if convicted, Lytvynchuk faces up to one year in prison for each charge, plus a term of supervised release. He also faces a fine of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.