These 5 states have some of the most snake-filled waters in the nation

Warm summer weather is right around the corner, and with that comes trips to the nearest body of water to cool off. But do we know what is actually in the water? Do we know what's crawling - or slithering - around at the bottom?

You may be shocked to find that the water you're swimming in may be home to some snakes. Despite such a cold environment, the northern United States is home to a diverse group of snakes.

According to World Atlas, these are the five most snake-filled waters in the northern United States:

Saranac Lakes, New York

Located in the Adirondack Mountains, the Saranac Lakes is home to a varied population of snakes.

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The multiple waterways are prime real estate for northern water snakes, which search for fish and amphibians.

The shorelines and hiking trails in the area are forested, which makes a perfect home for eastern garter snakes. This group hunts frogs and invertebrates.

The tall grass is where you can find smooth green snakes feeding on local insects.

Flooding of the lakes expands the wetland zones and attracts juvenile snakes from surrounding areas.

Door County, Wisconsin

Endless shallow bays, forested inlets and marshes line the peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan, creating the perfect environment for an expansive population of snakes.

Eastern garter snakes are commonly seen along public shoreline paths, while brown snakes occupy the forest floor and feed on small invertebrates.

Northern water snakes, which are often mistaken for a venomous species due to their defensive behavior, can be seen hiding in the reeds of this region.

The ever-changing water levels throughout the year increase the area that snakes tend to stick near bodies of water.

Mississippi River, Minnesota

The flooded areas along the Mississippi River, especially in southeastern Minnesota, are home to eastern garter snakes, brown snakes and northern water snakes.

Eastern garter snakes can be recognized by their olive-green bodies and have three yellow stripes running along their back. These snakes are active daytime hunters and are often seen searching for amphibians and small fish along the water's edge.

Brown snakes here often slither beneath leaves on the floor and riverbank debris. They play a major role in controlling invertebrate populations, as well.

Northern water snakes, dark in color with distinct patterns, are highly aquatic and hunt for fish and frogs.

Huron River, Michigan

This river that flows through southern Michigan creates the perfect habitat for multiple snake species.

The slow-moving water and heavily vegetated banks of this area attract northern water snakes, which hunt fish, frogs, and crayfish.

They can be seen lying in the sun on rocks or fallen logs when not on the hunt.

Eastern garter and brown snakes, similar to those on the Mississippi River, crowd the river trails and meadows.

Sebago Lake, Maine

Activity in the early springs causes a surge of activity along the northern shoreline of the Sebago Lake. Seasonal flooding turns forest edges into temporary wetlands.

Northern water snakes take advantage of these shallow pools, where they hunt fish and amphibians before the lake temperatures warm up.

Eastern garter snakes can be seen on the sunny shoreline hunting prey.