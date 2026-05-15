Watch: Massive alligator munches on smaller alligator in Florida wildlife park

ORLANDO, Fla.– A large, adult alligator was caught on camera eating a small alligator in a Florida wildlife park in late March.

Video shows the alligator chowing down on the tiny alligator, with the small gator's tail hanging out of the large alligator's mouth.

The spectacle happened in Gatorland, a wildlife park with dozens of alligators ranging from babies to large adults, on March 30.

In the video, several alligators laid around on the shore or in the waters, where the large gator was enjoying its baby gator snack.

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According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, one of young, small alligators' biggest predators is larger alligators.

Alligators are cannibalistic animals, eating each other often due to territorial disputes.

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The large alligator in the video could be seen tilting its head back, trying to get the small alligator down, as the little gator's tail flopped about.

After finishing it off, the large alligator swam off as if nothing had happened.

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Alligators' other prey include rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals and birds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.