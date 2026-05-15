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Watch: Massive alligator munches on smaller alligator in Florida wildlife park

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, one of young, small alligators' biggest predators is larger alligators.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Video from Florida's Gatorland on March 30 shows a massive alligator eating a small alligator. Alligators are cannibalistic animals, with small and young alligators being the primary victims of bigger gators.  01:15

See it: Alligator chows down on smaller alligator in Florida wildlife park

Video from Florida's Gatorland on March 30 shows a massive alligator eating a small alligator. Alligators are cannibalistic animals, with small and young alligators being the primary victims of bigger gators. 

ORLANDO, Fla.– A large, adult alligator was caught on camera eating a small alligator in a Florida wildlife park in late March. 

Video shows the alligator chowing down on the tiny alligator, with the small gator's tail hanging out of the large alligator's mouth. 

Large alligator eats small alligator on March 30, 2026 in wildlife park in Florida.

Large alligator eats small alligator on March 30, 2026 in wildlife park in Florida. 

(@chrisbhester7 via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The spectacle happened in Gatorland, a wildlife park with dozens of alligators ranging from babies to large adults, on March 30. 

In the video, several alligators laid around on the shore or in the waters, where the large gator was enjoying its baby gator snack. 

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The alligator tips its head back to chomp down the small gator. 

(@chrisbhester7 via Storyful / FOX Weather)

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, one of young, small alligators' biggest predators is larger alligators. 

Alligators are cannibalistic animals, eating each other often due to territorial disputes. 

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The small alligator's tail hangs out of the big alligator's mouth.

The small alligator's tail hangs out of the big alligator's mouth. 

(@chrisbhester7 via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The large alligator in the video could be seen tilting its head back, trying to get the small alligator down, as the little gator's tail flopped about. 

The gator swims away, still chewing on the small alligator.

The gator swims away, still chewing on the small alligator. 

(@chrisbhester7 via Storyful / FOX Weather)

After finishing it off, the large alligator swam off as if nothing had happened. 

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Alligators' other prey include rough fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals and birds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

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