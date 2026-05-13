See it: Police wrangle massive 400-pound rolling alligator in North Carolina

SUNSET BEACH, N.C.– A huge 10-foot alligator was corralled and wrangled by police in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, on Monday.

The alligator, which measured 10 feet, 10 inches long and 400 pounds, was called in by a resident who said that a "15-foot" alligator was nearly on the road.

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Police responded and realized additional help was needed due to the size of the reptile, and called in animal control and additional police reinforcements.

Video showed at least three officers and animal control using a snare and rope to wrangle the massive alligator for relocation.

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The alligator put up a fight, rolling to try and free itself from capture.

Police availed, though, and the gator was successfully caught and relocated.

The animal control officer told police he was grateful for the assistance, as this was the largest alligator he'd ever encountered in Sunset Beach.

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The alligator was estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old. It was safely released into a nearby lake.

The Sunset Beach Police Department said alligators are only relocated when there is a risk to the public's safety or the alligator's safety.

Alligator mating season runs through June, when male alligators are more active and mobile.

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Sightings are more common during this period.

Sunset Beach is reminding residents to: