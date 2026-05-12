Watch: 'Drunk' deer runs in circles after eating fermented fruit

A "drunk" deer caused a ruckus in a rural town in France, and now authorities are warning drivers to be careful.

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The French police, the Saône-et-Loire gendarmerie, are warning drivers to be on the lookout for an erratic deer that appeared intoxicated after eating fermented fruit.

"In spring, some wild animals consume buds, fermented fruit or decaying vegetation and can exhibit completely unpredictable behavior," the Saône-et-Loire gendarmerie said in a translated social media post.

In a video shared by the organization, a deer can be seen moving in unpredictable circles.

"No, ladies and gentlemen...not all road users are sober. The proof is in the picture," the police warned.

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When fruit overripens, natural sugars in it are broken down by yeast, which converts sugars into ethanol. This is the same type of alcohol found in beer, wine and liquor.

The department said that an intoxicated deer can be dangerous due to sudden crossing, incoherent movement, immobilization on the road or erratic behavior.

A collision can happen very quickly, especially at night or on secondary roads.

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Officers recommend that residents slow down, avoid sudden steering movements and remain extra vigilant in wooded areas.

"If Bambi is overindulging in forest aperitifs, it might not be the time to drive as if the road were entirely yours...no?" police said.