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Zoo animal killed after dangerous hailstorm batters Missouri, causing statewide damage

The 21-year-old emu was at Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri, when a dangerous hailstorm struck the area, killing the animal.

By Alexandra Myers
Source FOX Weather
Rounds of severe thunderstorms trigger flash flooding across Kansas and Missouri early Monday. Flooding has closed several roads and underpasses, and delayed the start of some schools. 04:10

Rounds of severe thunderstorms trigger flash flooding across Kansas and Missouri

Rounds of severe thunderstorms trigger flash flooding across Kansas and Missouri early Monday. Flooding has closed several roads and underpasses, and delayed the start of some schools.

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri - An emu was killed after large, softball-sized hail slammed a Missouri zoo during a severe weather event Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old emu was at Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, MO, when a dangerous hailstorm struck the area, killing the animal.

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A male rhea, a bird similar to an ostrich, was also injured, and the zoo sustained significant damage.

An emu was killed after large, soft-ball-sized hail hit a Missouri zoo during a severe weather event. 

(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to a social media post, no guests, staff or other animals were injured, but the zoo remained closed through April 30.

After the zoo shared the update, many patrons took to social media to express their condolences.

A severe hailstorm wreaked havoc, damaging hundreds of cars, in Springfield, Missouri, on April 28. The National Weather Service reported that the hailstones were larger than 4 inches in diameter.  00:43

Hail damages hundreds of cars during a severe weather event in Missouri

A severe hailstorm wreaked havoc, damaging hundreds of cars, in Springfield, Missouri, on April 28. The National Weather Service reported that the hailstones were larger than 4 inches in diameter. 

One user wrote, "I’m so sorry you lost your emu and that your rhea is hospitalized. It’s never easy to lose an animal. We grow close to them, learn their mannerisms and care for them daily."

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Another commented, "So sorry to hear about the loss of the beloved emu. Thankful for every worker and volunteer who worked hard to save the animals in weather that was worse than expected."

A third added, "Every time we have a storm, I think of all animals. I’m sorry about Adam. Animals are all so very precious. Thank you for caring for them."

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    Baseball-sized hail impacted Springfield, Missouri, during a severe weather event.  (Devin Keeney via Storyful)

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    Significant damage was reported after a severe hailstorm battered Springfield, Missouri.  (Devin Keeney via Storyful)

The National Weather Service (NWS) said it had predicted larger-than-normal hail for the storm, but the event exceeded expectations.

"As far as meteorology, this was definitely an unusual event," an NWS official said.

Hailstones can vary in size, with each size comparable to an average household object, such as coins, sports balls or fruit.

The overall report about the massive hailstorm that struck Missouri. 

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

The NWS considers giant hail to be 2.75 inches or larger, bigger than baseballs. Stones can sometimes reach the size of grapefruits or softballs.

Hail of that size can cause significant damage to aircraft, homes and vehicles. It can also injure or kill people or animals not under shelter, according to the NWS.

WHAT CAUSES HAIL TO BE DIFFERENT SIZES?

Different sizes of hail fall at different speeds, as well. Larger hailstones fall faster than smaller ones, increasing the potential for damage.

Chunks of hail pounded a home in Springfield, Missouri. According to reports, the severe hailstorm left more than 10,000 households and business without power in the area.  00:20

Large hail batters a home in Missouri during a severe weather event

Chunks of hail pounded a home in Springfield, Missouri. According to reports, the severe hailstorm left more than 10,000 households and business without power in the area. 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the largest hail reported in Missouri during the storm was 4.75 inches, while hailstones measuring 4 inches struck the zoo.

Additional damage was reported across the state, including minor tree and roof damage in Springfield.

In Glidewell, there were reports of damage to vehicles and homes, with tennis ball-sized hail tearing off gutters.

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Missouri is now in the lead for the state with the most hail reports so far in 2026.

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