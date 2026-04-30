Zoo animal killed after dangerous hailstorm batters Missouri, causing statewide damage

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri - An emu was killed after large, softball-sized hail slammed a Missouri zoo during a severe weather event Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old emu was at Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, MO, when a dangerous hailstorm struck the area, killing the animal.

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A male rhea, a bird similar to an ostrich, was also injured, and the zoo sustained significant damage.

According to a social media post, no guests, staff or other animals were injured, but the zoo remained closed through April 30.

After the zoo shared the update, many patrons took to social media to express their condolences.

One user wrote, "I’m so sorry you lost your emu and that your rhea is hospitalized. It’s never easy to lose an animal. We grow close to them, learn their mannerisms and care for them daily."

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Another commented, "So sorry to hear about the loss of the beloved emu. Thankful for every worker and volunteer who worked hard to save the animals in weather that was worse than expected."

A third added, "Every time we have a storm, I think of all animals. I’m sorry about Adam. Animals are all so very precious. Thank you for caring for them."

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The National Weather Service (NWS) said it had predicted larger-than-normal hail for the storm, but the event exceeded expectations.

"As far as meteorology, this was definitely an unusual event," an NWS official said.

Hailstones can vary in size, with each size comparable to an average household object, such as coins, sports balls or fruit.

The NWS considers giant hail to be 2.75 inches or larger, bigger than baseballs. Stones can sometimes reach the size of grapefruits or softballs.

Hail of that size can cause significant damage to aircraft, homes and vehicles. It can also injure or kill people or animals not under shelter, according to the NWS.

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Different sizes of hail fall at different speeds, as well. Larger hailstones fall faster than smaller ones, increasing the potential for damage.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the largest hail reported in Missouri during the storm was 4.75 inches, while hailstones measuring 4 inches struck the zoo.

Additional damage was reported across the state, including minor tree and roof damage in Springfield.

In Glidewell, there were reports of damage to vehicles and homes, with tennis ball-sized hail tearing off gutters.

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Missouri is now in the lead for the state with the most hail reports so far in 2026.