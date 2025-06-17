Watch: Rare albino deer caught on camera with a friend in Missouri neighborhood

ARNOLD, Mo. – Another sighting of a rare albino deer has been reported in Jefferson County, Missouri.

Video from June 9 shows an all-white buck standing in the grass facing another buck standing on a road.

Sydni Berry captured the video while on a quiet walk in Arnold.

In late May, a doorbell camera caught an albino deer hanging out with a group of deer in an Arnold neighborhood.

Berry told Storyful she heard about the first albino deer on local news before spotting an albino deer in her backyard two weeks later, then again on a walk.

While it's unknown if the deer spotted in May and the deer seen in Berry's video are the same, albino deer are a rare occurrence in the wild.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) estimates that 1 in 30,000 deer are albino, with partial albinism, also called piebaldism, occurring somewhat more often.

Albino deer often have poor eyesight and other disabilities that make it difficult to survive in the wild, the MDC said.

In Missouri, there are no limitations to hunting albino deer during the deer hunting season.