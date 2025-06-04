Watch: Deer trashes Iowa hair salon after breaking through window

KEOKUK, Iowa – A deer attempted to make a bold escape from police after breaking into a hair salon in southeastern Iowa.

Police in Keokuk, Iowa, responded Tuesday to what they thought was a burglary at a hair salon. Upon arrival, officers discovered the large glass window was shattered.

The culprit was four-legged, furry-tailed and desperately seeking an escape route. A deer had crashed through the salon's window.

Body camera video showed an officer carefully removing some broken glass from the window to enter the building.

Some crashes could be heard coming from a corner of the building as the deer attempted to find a way out of the salon.

As the officer entered, the deer sprinted to a back room, continuing to knock things over as it went.

The officer followed the deer back into the room. On his way, he radioed to let his team know it was a deer, not a burglar, who caused the damage.

Once in the back, the deer once again sought freedom by trying to leap through a closed window.

"Stop, bro," the officer said, as the animal laid down after the frenzy of trying to escape.

"I know you're freaking out," he said. "Chill for a second."

The deer then stood back up and continued trying to escape.

The Keokuk Police Department said officers had to use a catch pole to get the deer out of the building.