See it: Rare albino deer enjoys late-night snack in St. Louis suburb

ARNOLD, Mo. – An extremely rare deer with no pigmentation on its body was seen enjoying a late-night snack with its buddies in a suburb of St. Louis.

Doorbell video from Friday, May 23, in Arnold, Missouri, shows the animal in a front yard near midnight.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), albinism in deer is rare, occurring in one in 30,000 deer.

The video shows the all-white deer grazing on some grass with three other deer.

The deer hang out in the yard for a few seconds before moving off-camera.

Missouri does not have any restrictions on hunting albino deer, according to the MDC.

Like pigmented white tail deer, they can be hunted during deer season.

According to a study by the University of Missouri extension office, in 2022, it was estimated 1.4 million deer lived in the state.