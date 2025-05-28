Search
See it: Rare albino deer enjoys late-night snack in St. Louis suburb

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, albinism in deer is rare, occurring in one in 30,000 deer.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Watch: Rare albino deer spotted on doorbell camera in St. Louis suburb

ARNOLD, Mo. An extremely rare deer with no pigmentation on its body was seen enjoying a late-night snack with its buddies in a suburb of St. Louis

Doorbell video from Friday, May 23, in Arnold, Missouri, shows the animal in a front yard near midnight. 

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), albinism in deer is rare, occurring in one in 30,000 deer. 

The video shows the all-white deer grazing on some grass with three other deer. 

SEE IT: RARE ALBINO DEER SPOTTED IN WISCONSIN AT START OF HUNTING SEASON

Rare albino deer spotted in Missouri on doorbell camera.

( Branden Fehr via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The deer hang out in the yard for a few seconds before moving off-camera.

Missouri does not have any restrictions on hunting albino deer, according to the MDC

Like pigmented white tail deer, they can be hunted during deer season.  

According to a study by the University of Missouri extension office, in 2022, it was estimated 1.4 million deer lived in the state. 

