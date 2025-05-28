See it: Rare albino deer enjoys late-night snack in St. Louis suburb
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, albinism in deer is rare, occurring in one in 30,000 deer.
ARNOLD, Mo. – An extremely rare deer with no pigmentation on its body was seen enjoying a late-night snack with its buddies in a suburb of St. Louis.
Doorbell video from Friday, May 23, in Arnold, Missouri, shows the animal in a front yard near midnight.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), albinism in deer is rare, occurring in one in 30,000 deer.
The video shows the all-white deer grazing on some grass with three other deer.
SEE IT: RARE ALBINO DEER SPOTTED IN WISCONSIN AT START OF HUNTING SEASON
The deer hang out in the yard for a few seconds before moving off-camera.
Missouri does not have any restrictions on hunting albino deer, according to the MDC.
Like pigmented white tail deer, they can be hunted during deer season.
According to a study by the University of Missouri extension office, in 2022, it was estimated 1.4 million deer lived in the state.