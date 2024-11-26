See it: Rare albino deer spotted in Wisconsin at start of hunting season

A Wisconsin hunter captured a truly extraordinary moment on camera as a rare albino deer was spotted in the wild.

The breathtaking encounter was captured on camera on the opening day of gun season on Saturday near the Illinois border.

David Hookstead said his brother-in-law witnessed the "unbelievably cool moment" when he came face-to-face with the majestic creature.

"They spotted it at about 100 yards away from their hunting position," Hookstead told FOX Weather on Tuesday.

In the 48-second clip, the video shows the animal's stark white body against the backdrop of the autumn foliage, standing out among a group of other deer before continuing on its journey.

Albino deer are incredibly rare, with estimates suggesting that only about 1 in 30,000 deer are born with this genetic condition, according to Mossy Oak.

Their distinctive white coat and pink eyes make them highly vulnerable to predators and harsh weather conditions, further reducing their chances of survival.

Often referred to as the "Ghosts of the Forest," the animals are protected in Wisconsin. Whether you can shoot an albino deer depends on your state and local ordinances.