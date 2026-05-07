Watch: Rabid beaver fought off after attacking several people in New Jersey park

MAHWAH, N.J. – Mahwah Township Health Department officials confirmed that on Sunday, May 3, a beaver attacked and bit several people in New Jersey and has now tested positive for rabies.

Tyco Animal Control received an initial report of a sick beaver that had been in contact with several people at Lake Henry.

After receiving the call, the team went to the location and picked up the beaver to have it tested.

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2 HIKERS INJURED IN BEAR ATTACK IN YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

Animal control confirmed that the beaver tested positive for rabies and was humanely euthanized.

"Individuals who were bitten are currently receiving treatment," said the Mahwah Health Department in a statement. "If you have had any contact with this animal, please notify the Mahwah Township Health Department immediately."

At this time, there are no indications that any other animals in the area are sick.

Tyco Animal Control Northern Region Director Carol Tyler stressed to FOX Weather the importance of avoiding animal life not just for their safety but for yours as well.

RABIES: WHAT IS IT? HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED? DO YOU NEED A VACCINE?

The New Jersey Certified Animal Control Officer Association (NJCACAO) advises taking these steps to prevent rabies:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep vaccinations up-to-date.

Do not feed or touch wild animals.

Avoid contact with strays or pets other than your own.

Report unusual behavior in stray or wild animals to municipal animal control.

Report all animal bites immediately to your local health department.

For more information about rabies, check out the NJCACOA website here.